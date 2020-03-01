How to implement e-invoicing under India GST?

India is all set to implement electronic invoicing or e-invoicing for B2B transactions from October 1, 2020, under which GST registered firms with a turnover of more than Rs 500 crore for a single PAN need to be compliant.

Businesses use various ERP software, accounting systems, e-commerce platforms, or maintain invoices manually on Excel files. However, manually creating e-invoices has various shortcomings. Invoice data of these firms are not available with the government portal in real-time which is why the companies need to either upload their invoice data manually or use an e-invoicing solution. There's also a difficulty of large companies using different software platforms, making integration and reconciliation cumbersome.

Join our team of experts Phani Krishna and Tripti Mishra to know how businesses can implement e-invoicing seamlessly and easily with entire GST compliance in one place with a comprehensive e-invoicing solution.

Watch our 30-minute session to learn how you can: