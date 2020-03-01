How to implement e-invoicing under India GST?
India is all set to implement electronic invoicing or e-invoicing for B2B transactions from October 1, 2020, under which GST registered firms with a turnover of more than Rs 500 crore for a single PAN need to be compliant.
Businesses use various ERP software, accounting systems, e-commerce platforms, or maintain invoices manually on Excel files. However, manually creating e-invoices has various shortcomings. Invoice data of these firms are not available with the government portal in real-time which is why the companies need to either upload their invoice data manually or use an e-invoicing solution. There's also a difficulty of large companies using different software platforms, making integration and reconciliation cumbersome.
Watch our 30-minute session to learn how you can:
- Push bulk data to IRP to generate e-invoices with IRNs and QR codes with multiple upload options from API integration to SFTP batch upload
- Get everything related to GST – from GST calculation, GST returns, E-way Bills, E-invoicing, GST registrations – all in one single place
- Validate and sanitise your data, customise your e-invoice as per your business needs, create PDF files and send to your business stakeholders through email
