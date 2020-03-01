Watch now and take the guesswork out of managing U.S. sales tax

This video can help you learn:

What nexus is and how to determine when and where you have U.S. sales tax obligations

How to more accurately calculate U.S. sales tax rates

When you need to manage exemption certificates

About the speakers

Phani Krishna

Senior Director, Avalara India

Krishna leads the sales effort at Avalara India, and has more than 14 years of experience in enterprise sales, business development, and steering product marketing efforts. Previously, he co-founded an organisation specialising in go-to-market strategy, digital strategy, and mentorship.

Sacha Wilson

Senior Director, Avalara Europe