Understanding the 2021 Europe VAT reforms for Indian sellers

Wishing to trade in Europe: How will the new EU VAT reforms impact?

EU VAT Reforms came to effect on 1st July 2021. While they were to make things easy for e-commerce, the lack of knowledge added trouble for the Indian sellers who were used to the prevailing tax laws.

IOSS provided one key to open doors of all the 27 states for non- EU companies that sell across the border. The following are the main changes that these reforms brought-

One registration based on location One VAT return to sell into the EU Low-value products will also require reporting Marketplaces need to account for VAT on EU sales

These changes impacted Indian businesses in ways more than one. And therefore, the need to re-develop and re-think the tax compliance strategies is necessary.

In this webinar organized by Avalara in association with CII we take a closer look at:

The 2021 EU VAT E-commerce package Overview of the OSS Union, Non-Union, and IOSS schemes How do sellers report and keep records with OSS? Changes to Distance Selling Thresholds How automation can help alleviate some of these burdens

hear from our expert, Bhumika Vashisht, Manager, VAT Reporting Content at Avalara as she shares how to uncomplicate VAT obligations in Europe.