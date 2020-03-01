Wishing to trade in Europe: Know how to get registered under VAT.



The new EU VAT reforms became effective from July 1, 21, and that changed everything about how the EU collects and remits VAT.

Although the changes simplify processes, encourage trade, and minimize VAT fraud, the ambiguity regarding the rules still prevails in the minds of Indian Sellers. The OSS and IOSS come with logistical challenges. Avalara VAT & IOSS solution can help you tackle these practical challenges and sell seamlessly to the largest trading bloc of the world.

In this webinar organized by Avalara in association with CII we take a closer look at:

What type of Registration is needed for your business?

Recap of IOSS

When & why should you consider Registering?

How to register?

