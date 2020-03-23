Virtual Roundtable Discussion:

Transforming Indirect Taxes with Technology

Economic incidents like the 2008 financial crisis created a public debate about tax services and their role in society. More and more taxpayers today want government transparency as well as a simplified taxation system. Such expectations have driven officials worldwide to re-evaluate and adjust their tax structure. A significant by-product of these transparency initiatives has been the digitization of the tax function.

Governments and tax authorities around the world are upgrading the ways they collect taxes. When it comes to the digital evolution of the tax compliance process, India is slowly catching up with the rest of the world. Tax authorities in India are now investing heavily in technology, ramping up their ability to access more business information in real time with e-invoicing.

Therefore, increasing adoption of technology is shaping up an organization's digital transformation journey of the tax function and empowering CFOs with necessary tools to enhance finance operations.

Avalara’s Virtual Roundtable Discussion with industry leaders, Dr. Waman Parkhi and Ms. Radha Arun, deconstructs digital transformation for business leaders to be future-ready and explores solutions to the dilemmas of taking that leap.

This discussion covers:

Major challenges CFOs and tax heads are facing amidst the pandemic

Future road map to what the new normal looks like in the post-COVID era for CFOs

How businesses can benefit from automating tax compliance with technology

Watch this on-demand virtual roundtable discussion today to learn more.