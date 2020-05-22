Consequences of GST Non-compliance - Offenses and Penalties

The effective implementation of any tax law requires strict action against tax offenders. To encourage compliance with India's new GST tax regime, the government has come up with a three-pronged approach: interest, monetary penalties, and prosecution.

In this article, we will examine some of the monetary penalties and prosecution provided under the Central Goods & Services Tax Act, as of April 12, 2017.

Please note, some of the offenses prescribed below may also attract prosecution but that depends on the gravity of the offense.

The 21 offenses listed below are subject to a penalty of 10,000 rupees or the amount of tax involved, whichever is greater [Sec 122(1)]:

1. Supplying goods and/or services without issuing an invoice or issuing an incorrect or false invoice

2. Issuing an invoice without supplying goods and/or services

3. Collecting tax but failing to remit it to the government within three months of the due date

4. Collecting tax in contravention of law but failing to remit it to the government within three months of the due date

5. Failing to deduct tax or deposit the tax with the government

6. Failing to collect tax or collecting too little tax from the supplier at the time of payment, or failing to pay the tax to the government — applies to eCommerce operators*

7. Taking full or partial input tax credit without actual receipt of goods and/or services

8. Obtaining a refund of tax by fraud

9. Distributing an input tax credit other than in the manner prescribed

10. Falsifying or substituting financial records, producing fake accounts and/or documents, or furnishing a false return

11. Failing to obtain registration (if registration is required)

12. Furnishing false information during registration

13. Obstructing an officer from the discharge of duties

14. Transporting taxable goods without documents

15. Suppressing turnover leading to evasion of tax

16. Failing to maintain books of accounts and documents

17. Failing to furnish information to CGST/SGST officers or furnishing false information

18. Supplying and/or storing goods which one has reason to believe are liable for confiscation

19. Issuing an invoice or document by using the identification number of another person

20. Tampering with material evidence

21. Tampering with any goods that have been detained, seized, or attached

* In addition to any action that may be taken under Sec. 122, failure of an electronic commerce operator to furnish all required information could lead to penalties of up to 25,000 rupees.

The Central Goods and Services Tax Act allows for a reduction in penalties when a person fails to pay or underpays the tax owed erroneously, rather than deliberately by fraud, wilful misstatement, or the suppression of facts. In such cases, penalties could be reduced to 10 percent of the tax owed, subject to a minimum of 10,000 rupees. A similar abatement of penalties could be available when input tax credits are wrongly availed or utilized, or when the tax is erroneously refunded on the supply of goods or services. [Sec 122(2a)]

Additionally, if there is an element of fraud or wilful misstatement or suppression of facts, then the penalty will be the tax owed, subject to a minimum of 10,000 rupees. [Sec 122(2b)]

A penalty is also prescribed for offenses where the person is not directly involved in any

evasion but may be a party to evasion or fails to attend summons or produce

necessary documents. In such cases, the penalty would be up to 25,000 rupees. [Sec 122(3)]

Certain people are required to furnish information return and if they fail to do so, a penalty of 100 rupees per day applies, subject to a maximum of 5,000 rupees. [Sec 123]

If a person fails to furnish statistics or willfully furnishes false statistics, the following penalties apply:



First-time offense – 10,000 rupees

Continuing offense – 10,000 rupees plus 100 rupees per day (from the second day), subject to maximum of 25,000 rupees [Sec 124]

A penalty of up to 25,000 rupees applies to any offense of the GST law that lacks a specifically prescribed penalty [Sec 125].

Compared to earlier tax laws (i.e., Excise Duty, Service Tax, VAT), the GST tax regime contains a substantial increase in the maximum penalty levied. This indicates the seriousness of the government's intent to ensure GST compliance. However, the government also reserves the right to either fully or partially waive penalties.

The CGST law also sets guidelines for the judicious levy of penalties. Some of the principles of natural justice are codified in the law itself So that no unjust penalties are imposed for trivial offenses. These general principles are enlisted below -

(a) A substantial penalty shall not be levied in instances where the tax involved is less than 5,000 rupees (minor breach) and documentation errors are easily rectifiable.

(b) There are safety nets so that the degree and severity of a breach can be determined before a penalty is imposed.

(c) No penalty will be imposed without issuing a show cause notice or giving the assessee a personal hearing.

(d) Voluntary disclosure by a person to a tax authority (not merely in his own books and

records) about the circumstances of the breach may be considered as a mitigating

factor for levy of penalty.

These guidelines are for cases involving substantive penalties; cases involving fixed sum or percentage of penalty are excluded.

Moreover, GST law has not yet specified the penalty for breaching the anti-profiteering measure. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that there would be no witch hunt, but no further clarity has been provided.