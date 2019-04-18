Leading the Tax Function of the Future



CFO’s Guide to Automation and Digital Transformation of Tax

Tax administration across the globe has become digitized in recent years and can be seen gaining momentum even in developing countries like India. While traditional spreadsheets and manual workflows were once commonly used for tax functions, they are now being replaced with web-based platforms that oversee most, if not all, tasks associated with indirect tax compliance. And even though organizations in India are adapting to the process of digitizing this significant part of business operations, there are several companies still playing catchup while making this transition.



Before answering how to digitize a company’s tax function, due diligence must be given to understanding what digitization of tax does for companies, why it is necessary, and the most significant question — who must fulfill the role of digitizing the tax function in a company.