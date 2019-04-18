Leading the Tax Function of the Future
CFO’s Guide to Automation and Digital Transformation of Tax
Tax administration across the globe has become digitized in recent years and can be seen gaining momentum even in developing countries like India. While traditional spreadsheets and manual workflows were once commonly used for tax functions, they are now being replaced with web-based platforms that oversee most, if not all, tasks associated with indirect tax compliance. And even though organizations in India are adapting to the process of digitizing this significant part of business operations, there are several companies still playing catchup while making this transition.
Before answering how to digitize a company’s tax function, due diligence must be given to understanding what digitization of tax does for companies, why it is necessary, and the most significant question — who must fulfill the role of digitizing the tax function in a company.
The whitepaper outlines the impact of digitizing tax compliance, the role of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in helping a company adopt new technologies and processes, and the road map for businesses to successfully cross over into the beyond COVID-19 era.
What's inside:
- How businesses can benefit from digitized tax function
- What you need to successfully transform tax function
- Role of CFO in digital transformation of tax operations
- Road map for Indian businesses beyond COVID-19