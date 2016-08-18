How Does MyLodgeTax work?
- Aug 18, 2016 | MyLodgeTax
We know how we do what we do, but do you? Lodging taxes can be a confusing subject – sometimes explaining them and how we automate your lodging tax compliance can be difficult. In this short and fun animated video, we cut to the chase regarding what lodging taxes are, how they affect vacation and short-term rental property owners, and what we do to automate the whole lodging tax compliance process. All you do is report your rental revenue and we do the rest.
Lodging tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
