Cats with Claws – California Lodging Tax Jurisdictions Clamp Down

It has been noted before that many cities across the country are cracking down on short-term and vacation rentals. They’re taking concerted measures to both restrict vacation rentals or to find those that are operating illegally (without a license or permit) and ensure they’re getting all of the lodging taxes they’re due. If this is news to you, take note. Especially if your rental property is in California.

Last week, news broke about actions in Mendocino County – a very popular coastal retreat area north of San Francisco – and in Palm Springs. You can read the specifics, but the short story is that Mendocino County is attempting to severely restrict short-term rentals while Palm Springs is taking high-tech measures to track down unregistered rentals and either shut them down or make them pay up – or both.