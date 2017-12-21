The Seattle City Council has approved the taxation and regulation of short-term rentals within the city

Emotions around housing run high in Seattle, where real estate and rental prices have skyrocketed. With a median home price of $725,000 — 80 percent higher than it was in 2012 — the city has the dubious distinction of having the “hottest housing market in the country.” Rents are also rising at an alarming rate, with a two-bedroom apartment typically renting for more than $2,000.

Compounding the housing crunch is the fact that Seattle’s short-term rentals have been multiplying like mushrooms on a soggy lawn, as this snapshot of Airbnb rentals from 2013 and 2015 reveals. In 2016, Puget Sound Sage forecasted that more than 1,600 long-term housing units in Seattle could be turned into short-term rentals by 2019 unless the city intervenes. It warned this could lead to a “high risk of displacement.”

While the city doesn’t want to prohibit short-term rentals, it does see the need to regulate the industry. To that end, the Seattle City Council has been fine-tuning a proposal to help “preserve the availability of long-term rentals while allowing the economic opportunity that short-term rentals offer residents of Seattle.” After much deliberation, it has settled on a plan that regulates and taxes Seattle’s short-term rentals, defined as those rented for fewer than 30 days. It also imposes licensing requirements and limits the number of short-term rentals one individual may operate.