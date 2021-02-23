Irvine bans Airbnb, Vrbo from transacting in the city

The city of Irvine, California, has passed a new law that prohibits short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo from processing short-term transactions for properties within the city. Platforms must also report the names and contact information of anyone within the city attempting to use the platform for a short-term rental transaction.

The measure, which went into effect February 12, is the latest effort by the city to enforce its ban against short-term rentals in residential districts.

The city passed the ban on short-term rentals in 2018, but as of May 2019, as many as 1,500 vacation rentals were still operating in Irvine. The city strengthened its enforcement efforts, including public outreach, an administrative citation process with increased fines, and a contract with Host Compliance, a company that identifies short-term-rentals for cities.

As of 2021, the number of short-term rentals had decreased to around 500, but the city passed the latest law with the aim of reducing that number even further.

A number of other Southern California coastal cities have taken action on short-term rentals recently.