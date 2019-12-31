California vacation rental tax guide

Airbnb and Vrbo have changed the way vacationers travel. More and more guests are choosing to rent private homes rather than book hotels. With a bounty of popular destinations including Disneyland, Yosemite National Park, and Napa Valley, the Golden State offers prospective short-term rental hosts the opportunity to bring in extra income and meet new people. But new income opportunities bring new tax implications. Like hotel and B&B stays, California short-term rentals may be subject to lodging taxes, depending on where they’re located. Tax authorities require short-term vacation rental hosts to collect applicable short-term rental taxes from their guests and remit them to the proper authorities. Failure to comply with lodging tax laws can result in fines and interest penalties. These may not catch up with vacation rental operators in the short term, but the sharing economy is under increased scrutiny so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you. Avalara MyLodgeTax has put together this guide to help you comply with California short-term rental tax laws. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool. No short-term vacation rental tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your vacation rental questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with California tax laws.

Short-term rental tax basics

When you start operating a short-term rental, you might not have experience with lodging taxes, but you’re probably familiar with income tax. It’s important to understand the difference between the two. Income taxes are reported and paid annually to the federal government and many state governments on “taxable” income, which is income after allowed expense deductions. You pay this tax directly to the government. Lodging tax on a short-term rental is calculated as a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay and added to the price of the bill. The guest pays the tax, but you’re responsible for collecting the tax and paying it to the proper tax authority.

What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in California? For tax purposes, short-term rentals in California are defined as reservations of 30 days or less.

Who’s required to collect and file taxes on short-term rentals in California? If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling in a California jurisdiction that imposes taxes on short-term rentals, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting these taxes to the appropriate tax authorities.

Location is key to compliance The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for short-term rental tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and your tax rates. Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your California address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.

Registering with state tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting taxes on your short-term rental in California, you’re legally required to register with your local tax authority. You can typically register online, depending on the jurisdiction.

Do I need to form an LLC? In California, you don’t need to form an LLC to register with tax authorities.

State short-term rental regulations California law allows cities and counties to levy transient occupancy tax on accommodations that are rented out for 30 days or less.

Local short-term rental regulations Short-term rental operators in California should be aware of local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering: Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of short-term rental policies that apply to your property.

Collecting short-term rental tax

Once you’re registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting short-term rental tax, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay.

Which taxes apply to California short-term rentals? In California, short-term rentals may be subject to transient occupancy tax, depending on the jurisdiction.

Tax name File and remit to Transient occupancy tax City or county tax authority



Tax rates Before you can begin collecting short-term rental taxes, you need to know the correct rate to charge. Rates can and do change frequently, so it’s critical to make sure you have the latest rate to avoid over- or undercharging your guests and running into compliance issues. Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your California address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, required registrations, frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay.

What charges are taxable? In California, each local tax authority determines which short-term rental charges are taxable, so the rules depend on your jurisdiction.

What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects taxes for me? Before collecting any short-term rental taxes from your guests, you need to be aware of whether any taxes have already been collected for you. Some vacation rental marketplaces collect California short-term rental taxes for you when the listing is booked, but not all do. If taxes aren’t being collected for you, you’re responsible for collecting and remitting them to tax authorities. Platforms regularly add new jurisdictions to the list of locations where they collect lodging taxes on hosts’ behalf. Check with your platform for the latest information on which taxes they collect in your jurisdiction.

Are guests ever exempt from taxes? There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect transient occupancy taxes in California. For example, a guest who rents for more than 30 days is exempt from short-term lodging taxes. Other exemptions depend on the jurisdiction.

Filing short-term rental tax returns