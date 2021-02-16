Short-term rental industry seeks new opportunities in 2021

2020 was a wild ride for the vacation rental industry, which was hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that while travel and hotel stays are still down , the short-term rental industry has largely rebounded and is hoping for even better health on the horizon.

At the beginning of 2020, the industry had been in growth mode for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic slammed the brakes by early spring. Short-term rental operators suffered mass cancellations as travel plummeted, and were hit even harder when a number of local and state directives closed vacation rentals altogether as part of pandemic lockdowns.

With the aim of helping businesses and bolstering the economy, some states offered tax relief in the form of more time to file and pay as well as waived penalties and interest for late payments.

However, the 2020 vacation rental landscape turned out to be brighter than expected. As states loosened restrictions, demand for vacation rentals grew, especially those properties located in more remote or rural areas. They proved to be the perfect solution for pandemic travel, offering travelers the ability to get away while maintaining social distance and, in many cases, working remotely.

As the short-term rental industry settled into new normalcy by summer, governments resumed their scrutiny of the industry, continuing a yearslong trend of local authorities creating new laws to regulate vacation rentals.

These laws often include lodging taxes, which both hotels and vacation rental operators must collect from guests. Lodging taxes are locally determined and can be made up of sales taxes, tourism taxes, transient occupancy taxes, and more, often from more than one jurisdiction — for example, for the city, county, and state.

Because hotels have been more uniformly regulated, they’ve generally collected these taxes as a matter of course for years. But governments are increasingly taking steps to ensure short-term rentals do the same. Some governments have simply made it clear that short-term rentals are subject to existing lodging taxes, but others have created new taxes on short-term rentals — often an easier sell to the public than sales or income taxes because generally visitors, not residents, pay the tax.

With the pandemic slashing local government budgets, and hotel revenues suffering, the trend of governments looking to maximize lodging tax collection from vacation rentals is sure to continue.