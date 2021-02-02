These states offer financial incentives for filing lodging tax returns on time

Over the past several years, lodging tax compliance has become an essential part of the short-term rental business.

Hosts have become more aware of the requirements to collect these taxes from guests and remit them to the authorities. Meanwhile, governments have become more serious about enforcing lodging tax requirements for vacation rentals and short-term rental platforms have started to work with authorities to strengthen that enforcement.

While all state tax authorities penalize short-term rental operators who fail to live up to their lodging tax obligations, some states use a carrot along with a stick. These states — fewer than 30 altogether — offer incentives to payers to file tax returns on time and in full.

These incentives have a variety of names, from “accounting credit” to “vendor discount,” to “timely payment discount,” or “service fee.” But they all allow lodging tax filers to keep a small amount of the tax they’ve collected.

The amounts of these incentives vary from state to state, ranging from less than 1% of the tax owed up to around 5%. Most jurisdictions have some sort of cap on the total discount that can be taken, from as little as less than $30 per period to as much as $20,000 per year.

Whatever the amount, it pays to be aware of the rewards you can reap from filing your lodging taxes on time.

Here’s a breakdown of states that offer incentives for timely filing of lodging taxes — which may include sales taxes, occupancy taxes, tourism taxes, and more — and their amounts. Discounts listed here are for state-administered taxes only; local taxes may have their own discounts.