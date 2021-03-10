Cathedral City voters lean toward law that will phase out short-term rentals by 2023

Voters in Cathedral City, California, appear to have approved a referendum that will uphold the city’s short-term rental ordinance. As of 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, 5,000 votes in favor of Measure B had been cast, with 2,939 against and all 13 precincts reporting.

The measure phases short-term rentals out of the city, with a few exceptions, by 2023. The City Council passed the law last fall.

According to Ordinance 842, short-term rentals must be licensed, with license fees of $1,950 for single-family homes and $525 for home sharing. Hosts must include permit numbers on any advertising.

The city will not issue any new short-term rental licenses that are valid beyond January 1, 2023. However, properties that offer home sharing or that belong to homeowners associations that allow short-term rentals will be allowed to operate beyond that date.

Under the law, vacation rental guests are required to book stays of a minimum of three nights, and hosts and guests must follow parking, trash, noise levels, occupancy, and health and safety rules. A designated agent must be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to complaints within 30 minutes.

The law includes stiff penalties for violations. Hosts who operate without a permit can be fined $5,000 for a first violation, $10,000 for a second, and $15,000 for a third. Other violations, including disobeying rules related to noise, occupancy, trash, and parking, can result in fines of up to $5,000. Individuals who make a false report to the city’s short-term rental complaint hotline may be fined up to $500.

Cathedral City received more than 1,800 complaints and calls for service related to short-term vacation rentals between October of 2019 and November of 2020. Out of those complaints, nine resulted in arrests and 52 citations.