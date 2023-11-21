Voters approved Winter Park Ballot Issue 2A, which raises the town lodging tax from 1% to 3%. The increased revenue will be used to fund programs such as community housing and childcare. The tax is expected to generate $1.2 million per year to pay for affordable housing projects. The town has approximately 1,200 registered short-term rentals.

Short-term rentals in Winter Park are subject to the town’s lodging and sales taxes. Operators are required to collect the taxes from guests and remit them to the town. Winter Park hosts must also register for a tax license with the state, charge guests state and Grand County sales taxes, and file state sales tax returns.

STR hosts are responsible for collecting all required taxes and submitting them to the proper tax authorities unless their short-term rental marketplace collects taxes for them. Airbnb and Vrbo automatically collect state- and city-administered lodging taxes for their hosts. But, even if a marketplace collects lodging taxes, Colorado hosts are still required to register for a state tax license and file regular lodging tax returns. For more on short-term rental taxes in Colorado, see our Colorado vacation rental tax guide.

Winter Park also requires short-term rental owners to register their units with the town and pay a $150 registration fee. The registration number must be included in any listing or advertising for the short-term rental property. Operators must also designate a responsible agent who can be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to issues. Rules on parking, garbage, noise, and safety also apply to STRs.