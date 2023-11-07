Short-term rental (STR) operators in Greensboro, North Carolina, will face new rules after the City Council approved a new STR law. The regulations go into effect on January 1, 2024.

Under the ordinance, short-term rentals are defined as being rented for no more than 30 days. All short-term rental operators must apply for a zoning permit, which must be posted on the property and on any listings or advertisements. Permits aren’t transferable, so new owners or managers must apply for a permit within 30 days of a change.

Short-term rental properties are divided into two categories:

Homestay Short Term Rentals involve the rental of only a portion of available bedrooms in a residential property. The host must use the property as their primary residence and be on-site during the rental.

Whole House Short Term Rentals involve the rental of an entire residence for a fee for a minimum of two nights. If the residential property is not the host’s primary residence, the host must identify a local operator (with a local contact) and provide their contact information to the city. Hosts of Whole House Short Term Rentals must live in Guilford County or a directly adjacent county.

The ordinance places some limits on short-term rental density within the city. The rules require short-term rentals to be separated from other STRs by a minimum of 750 feet, as measured from property lines. In multi-family buildings, STRs are allowed to make up no more than 25% of the total units in the building, or one unit, whichever is greater.

The city may revoke an operator’s short-term rental zoning permit if there are two or more verified violations of any city ordinance on the premises within a 365-day period or if the owner/operator is charged with a criminal offense on the premises.

The law also specifies occupancy limits of a maximum of two adults per rented bedroom and prohibits publicly announced or promoted events that involve more than twice the number of guests.

More than 600 short-term rentals are operating within Greensboro, according to city estimates.