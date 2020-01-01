North Carolina vacation rental tax guide

Airbnb and Vrbo have changed the way vacationers travel. More and more guests are choosing to rent private homes rather than book hotels. With a bounty of popular destinations including the Great Smoky Mountains, Asheville, and the Outer Banks, the Tar Heel State offers prospective short-term rental hosts the opportunity to bring in extra income and meet new people. But new income opportunities bring new tax implications. Like hotel and B&B stays, short-term rentals in North Carolina are subject to tax. Tax authorities require short-term vacation rental hosts to collect applicable short-term rental taxes from their guests and remit them to the proper authorities. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and interest penalties. These may not catch up with vacation rental operators in the short term, but the sharing economy is under increased scrutiny so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you. Avalara MyLodgeTax has put together this guide to help you comply with North Carolina short-term rental tax laws. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool. No short-term vacation rental tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your vacation rental questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with North Carolina tax laws.

Short-term rental tax basics

When you start operating a short-term rental, while you might not have experience with lodging taxes, you’re probably familiar with income tax. It’s important to understand the difference between the two. Income tax is reported and paid annually to the federal government and many state governments on “taxable” income, which is income after allowed expense deductions. You pay this tax directly to the government. Lodging tax on a short-term rental is a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay that’s added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but you’re responsible for collecting the tax and paying it to the proper tax authority.

What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in North Carolina? For tax purposes, short-term rentals in North Carolina are defined as reservations of fewer than 90 continuous days.

Who’s required to collect and file taxes on short-term rentals in North Carolina? If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling for more than 15 days a year, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting short-term rental taxes to North Carolina tax authorities. If all your rental transactions go through a marketplace facilitator such as Airbnb or Vrbo, you do not need to register with the state, collect taxes, or file lodging tax returns. Short-term rentals of private residences, cottages, or similar accommodations for fewer than 15 days in a calendar year are tax exempt unless they go through a marketplace facilitator.

Location is key to compliance The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for short-term rental tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates. Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your North Carolina rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.

Registering with state tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting taxes on your short-term rental in North Carolina, you’re legally required to register with the North Carolina Department of Revenue. You can register online or by mail and once you’ve registered, you’ll receive a sales tax number as well as instructions on filing your lodging taxes. Depending on your jurisdiction, you may be required to register with your local tax authority and file local occupation tax returns in addition to state registration and filing.

Do I need to form an LLC? In North Carolina, you don’t need to form an LLC to register with tax authorities.

Local short-term rental regulations Short-term rental operators in North Carolina should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering: Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of short-term rental policies that apply to your property.

Collecting short-term rental tax

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting rental tax, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay.

Which taxes apply to North Carolina short-term rentals? In North Carolina, a number of different lodging taxes may apply to your short-term rental, depending on your location. These can include:

Tax name File and remit to State sales tax North Carolina Department of Revenue Local sales tax North Carolina Department of Revenue Local occupancy tax Local tax authority



Tax rates Before you can begin collecting short-term rental taxes, you need to know the correct rate to charge. Rates can and do change frequently, so it’s critical to make sure you have the latest rate to avoid over- or undercharging your guests and running into compliance issues. Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your North Carolina address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, required registrations, frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay.

What charges are taxable? In North Carolina, any charges or fees that are necessary to complete the rental are taxable, including charges such as cleaning fees, pet fees, and security deposits. Short-term rentals of a private residence, cottage, or similar accommodation for fewer than 15 days in a calendar year are tax exempt unless they go through a marketplace facilitator.

What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects taxes for me? Before collecting any short-term rental taxes from your guests, you need to be aware of whether any taxes have already been collected for you. North Carolina requires all marketplace facilitators — such as Airbnb and Vrbo — whose gross sales exceed $100,000 or 200 transactions yearly sourced to North Carolina to collect and remit sales tax on behalf of all its sellers (hosts). As an individual seller, if all your transactions go through a marketplace facilitator, you do not need to register with the state or file lodging tax returns. If taxes aren’t being paid for you, such as when guests book directly with you rather than through a marketplace, you’re responsible for remitting them to state tax authorities yourself.

Are guests ever exempt from taxes? There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect lodging taxes in North Carolina. For example, a guest who rents for a long term rather than a short term will be exempt from short-term lodging taxes. Sales to the federal government and North Carolina state agencies may be exempt. Exemption certificates may be required.

Filing short-term rental tax returns

After you’ve collected taxes from your guests, it’s time to file your tax returns with the North Carolina Department of Revenue. In North Carolina, you can file returns online. In order to file, you’ll need to enter information on how much you charged for your rentals. You’ll also need to pay the tax amount due. The North Carolina Department of Revenue allows credit card payments, but you may be charged convenience fees for this type of payment. Take the time to double-check your returns prior to submitting. Simple mistakes such as typos, missing signatures, and incorrect tax information can lead to unwanted delays.

When do I need to file my returns? You’ll be assigned a filing frequency and due dates when you register with the tax authority. For filing with the North Carolina Department of Revenue, due dates are as follows:

Filing frequency Due date Monthly Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Quarterly Due the last day of January, April, July, and October for the preceding three-month period

