A group of Oahu short-term rental (STR) owners may continue to operate, a federal judge has ruled more than a year after he granted the group a temporary injunction in response to a new Honolulu STR law. The ordinance, passed in April 2022, bans rentals of between 30 and 89 days in non-resort areas. The Hawaii Legal Short-Term Rental Alliance, a group of STR operators, sued over the ordinance, saying it would violate their legacied rights. Under previous laws, short-term rentals were defined as rentals of at least 30 days. Under the latest law, short-term rental owners in resort districts may offer STRs for less than 30 days. The alliance sought exceptions for their legally operating short-term rental properties that were established prior to the law’s passage, some going back decades. In October 2022, U.S. District Court Judge Derrick K. Watson granted the group the temporary injunction, prohibiting the City and County of Honolulu, as well as the Department of Planning and Permitting, from enforcing the ban on rentals of 30 to 89 days.

Ordinance still applies to new STRs

The alliance argued that the ordinance violates a state law prohibiting county zoning ordinances that conflict with prior use. Watson agreed and granted the group a summary judgment in his latest ruling, allowing existing Honolulu STRs to continue operations. However, the law still applies to STRs established after it was passed. After the temporary injunction was issued in 2022, the city ceased to enforce the ban of rentals between 30 and 89 days, but it did enforce the rest of the ordinance. The law restricts permits for vacation rentals to resort-zoned areas, including Waikiki and Ko Olina, and prohibits vacation rental guest parking in rural, apartment, or residential zones. Under the ordinance, violations can result in fines of up to $10,000 per day. In August, Oahu temporarily suspended its STR law to increase temporary housing options for Maui and Big Island wildfire survivors. With Maui housing still in extremely short supply, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said in December that he is considering a moratorium on STR operations on Maui to help the more than 6,000 Maui residents who lost their homes in the fires.

