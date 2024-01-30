Short-term rental (STR) operators in Panama City Beach have until February 1 to register for annual inspections. The deadline was set in September when the City Council approved an ordinance making changes to rules governing STRs.

Under the new law, Panama City Beach Fire Rescue will carry out the mandatory inspections every year to make sure STR properties are up to code. Bay County passed a similar requirement in 2023, and the city wanted to create a level playing field with aligned regulations.

Inspectors will check to make sure that STRs have safety measures including smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and posted information on evacuation routes and the beach flag system.

The new regulations also require STR operators to obtain a Vacation Rental Certificate, which must be included in any advertisements or listings and must be renewed every year. The law also sets occupancy limits of one person per 150 square feet of habitable space.