Florida vacation rental tax guide

Airbnb and Vrbo have changed the way vacationers travel. More and more guests are choosing to rent private homes rather than book hotels. With a bounty of popular destinations including Walt Disney World, the Florida Keys, and Everglades National Park, the Sunshine State offers prospective short-term rental hosts the opportunity to bring in extra income and meet new people. But new income opportunities bring new tax implications. Like hotel and B&B stays, short-term rentals in Florida are subject to tax. Tax authorities require short-term vacation rental hosts to collect applicable short-term rental taxes from their guests and remit them to the proper authorities. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and interest penalties. These may not catch up with vacation rental operators in the short term, but the sharing economy is under increased scrutiny so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you. Avalara MyLodgeTax has put together this guide to help you comply with Florida short-term rental tax laws. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool .

No short-term vacation rental tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your vacation rental questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Florida tax laws.

Short-term rental tax basics

When you start operating a short-term rental, while you might not have experience with lodging taxes, you’re probably familiar with income tax. It’s important to understand the difference between the two. Income tax is reported and paid annually to the federal government and many state governments on “taxable” income, which is income after allowed expense deductions. You pay this tax directly to the government. Lodging tax on a short-term rental is a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay that is added to the price of the bill. The guest pays the tax, but you’re responsible for collecting the tax and paying it to the proper tax authority.

What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Florida? For tax purposes, short-term rentals in Florida are defined as reservations of six months or less.

Who’s required to collect and file taxes on short-term rentals in Florida? If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting short-term rental taxes to Florida tax authorities.

Location is key to compliance The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for short-term rental tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and your tax rates. Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Florida address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.

Registering with tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting taxes on your short-term rental in Florida, you are legally required to register with the Florida Department of Revenue. You can register online and once you’ve registered, you’ll receive a registration certificate and sales tax certificate, as well as instructions on filing your lodging taxes. You may also be required to register with local tax authorities.

Do I need to form an LLC? In Florida, you don’t need to form an LLC to register with tax authorities.

Local short-term rental regulations Short-term rental operators in Florida should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering: Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of short-term rental policies that apply to your property.

Collecting short-term rental tax

Once you’re registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting rental tax, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay.

Which taxes apply to Florida short-term rentals? In Florida, short-term rentals are subject to state sales tax and may be subject to discretionary sales surtax and local lodging taxes, depending on the jurisdiction.

Tax name File and remit to State sales tax Florida Department of Revenue County discretionary sales surtax Florida Department of Revenue Local lodging taxes Florida Department of Revenue OR local tax authorities



Tax rates Before you can begin collecting short-term rental taxes, you need to know the correct rate to charge. Rates can and do change frequently, so it’s critical to make sure you have the latest rate to avoid over- or undercharging your guests and running into compliance issues. Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your Florida address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, required registrations, frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay.

What charges are taxable? Florida imposes state sales tax, plus any applicable discretionary sales surtax, on rental charges or room rates for short-term accommodations. Local tax authorities may have their own taxability rules.

What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects taxes for me? Before collecting any short-term rental taxes from your guests, you need to be aware of whether any taxes have already been collected for you. Some vacation rental marketplaces collect Florida short-term rental taxes for you when the listing is booked. If taxes aren’t being collected for you, you’re responsible for collecting and remitting them to state tax authorities. Check with your marketplace for the latest information on which taxes it collects in your jurisdiction.

Are guests ever exempt from taxes? There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect lodging taxes in Florida. For example, a guest who rents for a long term rather than a short term is exempt from short-term lodging taxes. Rental charges or room rates paid by a full-time student enrolled in an institution offering postsecondary education are exempt, as are those paid by military personnel who are on active duty and present in the community under official orders. Exempt purchases require proof of eligibility.

Filing short-term rental tax returns

After you’ve collected taxes from your guests, it’s time to file your tax returns with the Florida Department of Revenue. In Florida, you can file paper or online returns. In order to file, you’ll need to enter information on how much you charged for your rentals. You’ll also need to pay the tax amount due. Take the time to double-check your returns prior to submitting. Simple mistakes such as typos, missing signatures, and incorrect tax information can lead to unwanted delays.

When do I need to file my returns? You’ll be assigned a filing frequency and due dates when you register with the tax authority. At the state level, due dates are as follows:

Filing frequency Due date Monthly Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Quarterly Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Semi-annually Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Annually Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period