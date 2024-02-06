Short-term rental (STR) operators in residential areas of Jackson, Wyoming, face new rules under an ordinance that went into effect January 1, 2024.

The new law defines an STR as the “rental of all or a portion of a residential unit such that occupancy is limited to fewer than 30 consecutive days.” STRs are allowed in residential areas, defined as locations outside the town’s Lodging Overlay/Planned Resort Zone. STR hosts in these areas must obtain a basic use permit (BUP) from the town’s Planning Department and a business license from the Finance Department. Both types of permits must be renewed annually.

Under the town regulations, other requirements for STRs in residential areas include:

STRs are limited to hosting a maximum of three separate stays per calendar year.

Housing units can be rented for short terms for a maximum of 60 total rental nights per calendar year.

Hosts must notify neighbors within 200 feet of the property where they’re operating an STR.

If a property is part of a Homeowners Association (HOA), the STR operator must obtain written approval from the HOA before the city will issue a BUP.

STR operators that violate the requirements will not be issued a BUP for a minimum of five years.

For approved STRs already operating inside the Lodging Overlay, the town will automatically convert the existing STR business license into a regular business license, to be renewed annually.

“With the prior rules, the Town received a significant number of complaints about negative impacts from noise, parking and community character related to short-term rentals. The old rules made it very difficult to identify when short-term rentals were truly in violation, leaving both neighbors and the Town dissatisfied. These new rules are clearer, more enforceable and are much more protective of residential neighborhoods,” the Town of Jackson said in a statement.