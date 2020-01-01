Wyoming vacation rental tax guide

With a bounty of popular destinations including Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park, Grand Targhee Resort, and Jackson, the Equality State offers ample opportunity for short-term rental (STR) businesses. But these opportunities come with tax obligations. Like hotel stays, STRs in Wyoming are subject to lodging taxes. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and penalties. Tax jurisdictions are increasingly making STR tax compliance a priority, so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you. Avalara MyLodgeTax put together this guide to help you comply with Wyoming lodging tax laws at the state level. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool. No lodging tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your lodging tax questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Wyoming tax laws.

Lodging tax basics

Lodging tax is calculated as a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay and added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but the STR operator is responsible for collecting and paying it to the proper tax authority.

What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Wyoming? Lodging services, defined as overnight lodging accommodations for less than 30 continuous days, are subject to Wyoming lodging taxes.

Who’s required to collect and file taxes on short-term rentals in Wyoming?

If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting lodging taxes to Wyoming tax authorities.

Location is key to compliance The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for lodging tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates. Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Wyoming rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. Tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.

Local short-term rental regulations STR operators in Wyoming should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering:

Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of STR policies that apply to your property.

Registering with state tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting taxes on your STR in Wyoming, you’re required to register with the Wyoming Department of Revenue. You can register online to receive a sales tax license as well as instructions on filing your lodging taxes. If all your STR transactions go through an STR marketplace such as Airbnb or Vrbo that collects taxes for you, you’re not required to register with the state or collect lodging taxes.

Collecting lodging taxes

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting lodging taxes, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay.

Which taxes apply to Wyoming short-term rentals? In Wyoming, a number of different lodging taxes may apply to your STR, depending on your location. These can include:

Tax name File and remit to State sales tax Wyoming Department of Revenue State lodging assessment Wyoming Department of Revenue Local lodging tax Wyoming Department of Revenue



Tax rates Before you can begin collecting lodging taxes, you need to know the correct rate to charge to avoid compliance issues. Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your Wyoming address.

What charges are taxable? In Wyoming, the total price paid by the guest in order to use an STR is subject to sales and lodging taxes. This includes items such as cleaning fees, pet fees, resort fees, extra person fees, no-show fees, etc., as well as charges for extra services, such as laundry services or meals. Cancellation fees are not taxable, but early arrival and late departure fees are. Extra fees charged for rentable items such as rollaway beds or cribs that are stated separately from the accommodation price are only subject to sales tax, not lodging tax. Fees for pay-per-view movies or Wi-Fi are not subject to sales tax if they’re itemized on the invoice.

What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects lodging taxes for me? In Wyoming, STR “marketplace facilitators” such as Airbnb or Vrbo are required to collect lodging taxes on behalf of their listings. If all your Wyoming transactions go through a marketplace that collects taxes for you, you’re not required to register with the state or collect lodging taxes. If taxes aren’t being collected for you, such as when guests book directly with you rather than through a marketplace, you’re responsible for lodging tax compliance.

Are guests ever exempt from taxes? There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect lodging taxes in Wyoming. For example, a guest who rents for a long term rather than a short term is exempt from lodging taxes. In Wyoming, purchases of accommodations by federal, state, or local government entities, schools, religious or charitable organizations, or foreign diplomats may be exempt from short-term lodging taxes. Proper documentation is required.

Filing lodging tax returns

After you’ve collected taxes from your guests, it’s time to file your tax returns with the Wyoming Department of Revenue. In Wyoming, you can file returns and pay taxes online. The Wyoming Department of Revenue allows credit card payments, but you may be charged convenience fees.

When do I need to file my returns? You’ll be assigned a filing frequency and due dates when you register with the tax authority. For filing with the Wyoming Department of Revenue, due dates are as follows:

Filing frequency Due date Monthly Due the last day of the month following the end of the filing period Quarterly Due the last day of the month following the end of the filing period Annually Due January 31 following the end of the filing year