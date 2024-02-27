Gila County, Arizona, has adopted new regulations for short-term rentals (STRs); they go into effect May 31, 2024.

Under the new ordinance, STR operators must pay a $250 fee for an annual, nontransferable county permit, and they must obtain a separate permit for each unit. Permit numbers must be included on any advertisements or listings for the rental property.

Hosts are also required to designate an emergency point of contact who can be available 24 hours a day. This contact must respond in person within one hour when requested by public safety personnel.

The law also includes requirements for operators to:

Limit occupancy to two guests per bedroom

Maintain liability insurance coverage of at least $500,000, unless they have coverage through an STR marketplace

Notify nearby neighbors in advance that they intend to operate an STR property

Run sex-offender background checks on guests and keep background check records for a year

Follow health and safety rules for trash disposal, required smoke alarm/carbon monoxide detectors, pest control, parking, and more

Post county ordinances and fire escape plans

STRs may not be used for nonresidential activities, including special events, that would otherwise require a county or state permit.

Operators who violate the regulations may face fines starting at $250, and the county can revoke permits of operators after three verified violations within a year. The county will use some of the funds from permits to hire a code compliance officer to aid in enforcement.