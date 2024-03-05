Non-owner-occupied short-term rentals (STRs) have been banned from residential neighborhoods under a new ordinance approved by the Commission of Athens-Clarke County, Georgia. Non-owner-occupied STRs currently located in residential zones will be required to cease operations within two years to phase them out.

Previously, STRs weren’t included in the county’s zoning code. Now, an STR is defined as “An accommodation for transient guests where, in exchange for compensation of any type or amount, a residential dwelling unit is rented or otherwise provided for lodging for any period of time less than thirty-one (31) consecutive days.”

The regulations divide STRs into two categories: home occupations (owner-occupied STR properties) and commercial (properties not occupied by the owner or considered the owner’s primary residence). While owner-occupied STRs can operate in many areas of the county, commercial STRs are prohibited from single-family residential zones.

Both types of STR hosts are required to get a permit from the county Planning Department to operate. They must also follow rules on parking, nuisances, allowed activities, and occupancy limits. Home occupation hosts must be the owner or provide written permission from the owner to operate an STR. Commercial STRs are required to provide contact information to neighbors within 300 feet of the property boundary and post safety and emergency contact information for guests.

The Government Operations Committee is reviewing the measure and has two months to suggest any changes.