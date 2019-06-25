Georgia vacation rental tax guide

Airbnb and Vrbo have changed the way vacationers travel. More and more guests are choosing to rent private homes rather than book hotels. With a bounty of popular destinations including Atlanta, Savannah, and Athens, the Peach State offers prospective short-term rental hosts the opportunity to bring in extra income and meet new people. But new income opportunities bring new tax implications. Like hotel and B&B stays, short-term rentals in Georgia are subject to tax. Tax authorities require short-term vacation rental hosts to collect applicable short-term rental taxes from their guests and remit them to the proper authorities. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and interest penalties. These may not catch up with vacation rental operators in the short term, but the sharing economy is under increased scrutiny so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you. Avalara MyLodgeTax has put together this guide to help you comply with Georgia short-term rental tax laws. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool. No short-term vacation rental tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your vacation rental questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Georgia tax laws.

Short-term rental tax basics

When you start operating a short-term rental, while you might not have experience with lodging taxes, you’re probably familiar with income tax. It’s important to understand the difference between the two. Income tax is reported and paid annually to the federal government and many state governments on “taxable” income, which is income after allowed expense deductions. You pay this tax directly to the government. Lodging tax on a short-term rental is a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay that’s added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but you’re responsible for collecting the tax and paying it to the proper tax authority.

What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Georgia? For tax purposes, short-term rentals in Georgia are defined as reservations of up to 90 continuous days.

Who’s required to collect and file taxes on short-term rentals in Georgia?

If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting short-term rental taxes to Georgia tax authorities. You are not liable for Georgia state lodging taxes if a third party, such as an online marketplace like Airbnb or Vrbo, collects and remits all lodging taxes for your rental transactions. However, hosts are responsible for county or city taxes that marketplaces don’t collect.

Location is key to compliance The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for short-term rental tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates. Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Georgia rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.

Registering with tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting taxes on your short-term rental in Georgia, you’re legally required to register with the Georgia Department of Revenue. You can register online. After applying, you should receive a Georgia Tax Identification Number. You may also be required to register with local tax authorities.

Do I need to form an LLC? In Georgia, you don’t need to form an LLC to register with tax authorities.

Local short-term rental regulations Short-term rental operators in Georgia should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering:

Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of short-term rental policies that apply to your property.

Collecting short-term rental tax

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting rental tax, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay.

Which taxes apply to Georgia short-term rentals? In Georgia, short-term rentals are subject to state and local sales tax and the state hotel-motel fee, and may be subject to local occupancy tax.

Tax name File and remit to State sales tax Georgia Department of Revenue State hotel-motel fee Georgia Department of Revenue County and local sales tax Georgia Department of Revenue Local lodging tax Local tax authority



Tax rates Before you can begin collecting short-term rental taxes, you need to know the correct rate to charge. Rates can and do change frequently, so it’s critical to make sure you have the latest rate to avoid over- or undercharging your guests and running into compliance issues. Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your Georgia address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, required registrations, frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay.

What charges are taxable? In Georgia, anything the host requires the guest to pay to use the accommodation is considered part of the accommodation sales price. This includes items such as cleaning fees, pet fees, rollaway bed fees, extra person fees, etc., whether they’re stated separately or rolled in to the overall price of the accommodation.

What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects taxes for me? Before collecting any short-term rental taxes from your guests, you need to be aware of whether any taxes have already been collected for you. In Georgia, “market facilitators,” including short-term rental marketplaces, are required to collect sales taxes and hotel-motel fees from end customers and submit them to the state if the facilitators’ total sales for the previous year equal $100,000 or more. Airbnb and Vrbo both collect these state taxes for their hosts. Individual hosts aren’t liable for the state taxes that their marketplaces are required to collect. However, hosts are responsible for county or city taxes that marketplaces don’t collect. Check with your marketplace for the latest information on which taxes they collect in your jurisdiction.

Are guests ever exempt from taxes? There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect lodging taxes in Georgia. For example, a guest who rents for a long term rather than a short term is exempt from short-term lodging taxes. In Georgia, government officials or nonprofit organizations may also be exempt from taxes on short-term rentals in some cases. Exemption documentation may be required.

Filing short-term rental tax returns

After you’ve collected taxes from your guests, it’s time to file your tax returns with the Georgia Department of Revenue. In Georgia, you’re required to file and pay electronically if you owe more than $500 in connection with any sales tax. However, if you want to make tax payments by electronic funds transfer, you must file all sales tax returns electronically. To file, you’ll need to enter information on how much you charged for your rentals. You’ll also need to pay the tax amount due. Take the time to double-check your returns prior to submitting. Simple mistakes such as typos, missing signatures, and incorrect tax information can lead to unwanted delays.

When do I need to file my returns? You’ll be assigned a filing frequency and due dates when you register with the tax authority. For filing with the Georgia Department of Revenue, due dates are as follows:

Filing frequency Due date Monthly Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Quarterly Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Annually Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period