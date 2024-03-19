The Florida Legislature has passed a bill that sets uniform regulations for all short-term rentals (STRs) in the state. If the bill is signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, it will become effective July 1.

The measure creates a statewide database for STRs and provides funding for the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) to hire nine new staffers to administer the new regulations.

The rules allow local governments to require STRs to register and charge a “reasonable” registration fee. Authorities may levy fines of up to $500 for registration violations. STR marketplaces must include valid local registration numbers in listings and provide the state information on all STRs listed.

Under the new measure, local governments may also require:

Inspections of STRs along with an inspection fee

Operator designation of a responsible party who can be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to emergencies

Occupancy limits of up to two people per bedroom, plus two more in one common area (more per bedroom if there is at least 50 square feet per person)

Local authorities may suspend licenses for STRs if they violate general laws that don’t apply solely to STRs five times during a 30-day or 60-day period, or after two prior suspensions.

More than 26,000 STRs were licensed in the state in 2022, according to the DBPR. But nearly 50,000 STRs operate in Florida without a license, according to a 2024 Florida TaxWatch report.The Government Operations Committee is reviewing the measure and has two months to suggest any changes.