The Scottsdale, Arizona, City Council has approved new regulations designed to crack down on disruptive parties at short-term rentals (STRs). The new law goes into effect on June 6, 2024.

Under the new rules:

The city will be able to hold promoters responsible for “nuisance parties” under city code.

Municipal police will have the authority to remove nonresidents from a nuisance party. Only people legally residing on the property would be permitted to stay once a nuisance party is declared by police.

Minors are barred from renting STRs.

While the new ordinance applies to non-STR residences as well, it’s primarily aimed at curbing nuisance parties — defined as “social activity that causes substantial neighborhood disturbance, including excessive noise and traffic, public drunkenness, and disturbances of the peace and litter” —at STRs. According to the city, service calls related to nuisance parties rose 73% over the past year, with 48% of those calls related to STRs.

“Scottsdale neighborhoods have consistently expressed frustration with short-term rental properties that market themselves as party pads and host loud, late-night gatherings,” said Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega. “We believe these ordinance changes will strengthen our ability to hold party promoters accountable.”