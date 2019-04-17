Beginning October 1, Vacation Rental LBI users must collect lodging tax. Are you prepared?
What Vacation Rental LBI users need to know
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill into law imposing the same lodging taxes on short-term rentals that hotels and motels pay.
Operators of short-term rentals booked through VacationRentalsLBI.com, or any other booking site, will be required to add these taxes to guests’ bills and remit them to tax authorities.
Operators of short-term rentals need to collect and file:
- New Jersey state sales tax (6.625%)
- New Jersey state occupancy tax (5.0%)—May be lower than 5% if certain local taxes apply
- Any local city taxes
For only $20/month, Avalara MyLodgeTax will handle all your lodging tax filings
What Avalara MyLodgeTax users have to say
"I am really pleased with the services that I have received from MyLodgeTax and feel quite lucky to have you guys backing me up."
Charles - Panama City Beach, FL
"I have used MyLodgeTax for my Maui vacation rental tax filings since 2003, they take care of everything so I don’t have to worry about it."
Dave Clouse - Founder of VRBO.com
"MyLodgeTax made managing the sales tax obligations of renting out a condo…very easy. Most of all, it gives me peace of mind."
Sally - Breckenridge, CO