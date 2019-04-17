Beginning October 1, Vacation Rental LBI users must collect lodging tax. Are you prepared?

What Vacation Rental LBI users need to know

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill into law imposing the same lodging taxes on short-term rentals that hotels and motels pay.

Operators of short-term rentals booked through VacationRentalsLBI.com, or any other booking site, will be required to add these taxes to guests’ bills and remit them to tax authorities.

Operators of short-term rentals need to collect and file:

    • New Jersey state sales tax (6.625%)
    • New Jersey state occupancy tax (5.0%)—May be lower than 5% if certain local taxes apply
    • Any local city taxes

For only $20/month, Avalara MyLodgeTax will handle all your lodging tax filings

Complete any required registration or licensing forms
Our tax experts will complete your New Jersey state registration forms as well as any necessary city or county forms.
Determine your exact lodging tax rate
Using your rental address, we'll determine exactly which state, county, and city tax rates you need to collect and file.
Prepare, file, and pay all lodging taxes when due
Taxes are due monthly to the state, and sometimes there is an additional city filing. We guaranteed all filings are correct and on-time.
Provide a record of all tax filings and payments
Access your lodging tax filing and payment history at any time by simply logging into your MyLodgeTax account.

What Avalara MyLodgeTax users have to say

"I am really pleased with the services that I have received from MyLodgeTax and feel quite lucky to have you guys backing me up."

Charles - Panama City Beach, FL

"I have used MyLodgeTax for my Maui vacation rental tax filings since 2003, they take care of everything so I don’t have to worry about it."

Dave Clouse - Founder of VRBO.com

"MyLodgeTax made managing the sales tax obligations of renting out a condo…very easy. Most of all, it gives me peace of mind."

Sally - Breckenridge, CO

 

