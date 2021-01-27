Purchase process
Tax challenges start long before an invoice is received. Here's how Avalara can help your business through different phases of the purchasing process.
Vendor registration
Problem
Tax calculation errors, delivery of invalid obligation data, increased risk of fraud resulting from issuing invoices to non-existent or non-compliant companies.
Solution
Before calculating taxes, it’s important to make sure the supplier’s data is correct — doing that manually can take hours. Avalara automatically validates information that may be used to determine taxes and obligations at the federal, state, and municipal level, including Simples Nacional, CEPOM, and CND Federal, and maintains proof of the consultation.
Products/services registration
Problem
Tax calculation errors, payment and/or returns errors, changes in legislation, delivery of incorrect data to the government.
Solution
Avalara classifies products and monitors updates based on NCM/EAN/CEST. For services, classification is based on LC116 and municipal codes.
Purchase orders
Problem
Tax calculation errors, cost of returned goods, delay of internal processes, misidentified tax requirements.
Solution
Avalara can validate tax calculation on purchases and any exceptions based on NCM, EAN, CEST, NBS, Simples Nacional, CEPOM, status, and fiscal address of the parties.
Receipt of tax documents
Problem
Tax calculation errors, delivery of invalid data on obligations, increased risk of tax fraud due to receipt of invoices from non-existent or non-compliant purchases, cost of returned goods, wrong tax payments, misappropriation of tax credits.
Solution
Avalara can identify, validate, display, and store invoices, which can automate the receipt of goods and services and and can give you better control of the XML received.
Tax bookkeeping
Problem
Bookkeeping errors, compliance risk, invalid bookkeeping or altered tax documents.
Solution
To avoid these problems, Avalara can help automate many of the tasks related to tax bookkeeping and can authenticate tax documents.
Payments
Problem
Lack of awareness of withholdings.
Solution
Avalara’s solution can allow you to automate the calculation of federal and municipal withholdings, when necessary, and to customize as needed.
Solutions
Learn about our compliance portfolio by viewing the scenarios below. Each represents the same solution, but from a different perspective.
What our customers say:
“Avalara removes the burden of maintaining taxes and it does the work for us. They provide great product support.”
Charles Veranis — Profitec