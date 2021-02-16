AvaTax Brazil is an innovative sales tax calculation solution based entirely in the cloud. It automates the determination and calculation of taxes levied on the purchase and sale of products and services for your commercial transactions.

Accounting teams at most companies typically use ERPs, legacy systems, or other tax solutions to do their tax calculation. However, these tools require manually updating tax rules. That’s one more task and concern for the teams.

AvaTax Brazil helps simplify this process. Our solution reduces the work of daily analysis of tax legislation. Now, professionals can stop wasting hours manually updating tax rules in their calculation systems.