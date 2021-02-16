A tax calculation solution with rates and rules included
Fast, accurate, and automated
Avalara AvaTax Brazil
Tax calculation in just a few clicks
AvaTax Brazil is an innovative sales tax calculation solution based entirely in the cloud. It automates the determination and calculation of taxes levied on the purchase and sale of products and services for your commercial transactions.
Accounting teams at most companies typically use ERPs, legacy systems, or other tax solutions to do their tax calculation. However, these tools require manually updating tax rules. That’s one more task and concern for the teams.
AvaTax Brazil helps simplify this process. Our solution reduces the work of daily analysis of tax legislation. Now, professionals can stop wasting hours manually updating tax rules in their calculation systems.
Benefits of calculating taxes with AvaTax Brazil
Confidence in taxation
Improve accuracy and confidence in your tax calculation with tax rates updated automatically and in real time.
Competitiveness
Apply more competitive pricing for products and services thanks to more accurate tax calculation.
Greater control and management
Invoice layout and records are updated daily. The tax team no longer needs to research law by law, and only validates the code field and content.
Cost reduction
When a company invests in AvaTax Brazil, it helps minimize mistakes that can generate fines and penalties.
Fast and easy integration — Omnichannel
Connect AvaTax Brazil with your ERP via APIs and use our 100% cloud-based application via the web.
Fully in the cloud
Maintain your tax compliance for your business, wherever you are.
Flexibility to define rules — Customize AvaTax operation rules according to the specific needs of your business.
Customer-focused usability — Our system interface is user-friendly to create the best experience for our customers.
National tax content — Our content library has national coverage, with daily updates and tax regulation monitoring.
Issuance and messaging of tax documents - Issue tax documents with the correct determination and taxation of applicable taxes. All automated for you.
Find tax solutions for other countries and regions
AvaTax for sales and use tax
Automate and save time on sales tax calculation
Our comprehensive database is automatically updated and information is sent to your system in real time.
Sales and use tax automation with AvaTax calculates rates across multiple jurisdictions, product-specific tax rates, sales tax holidays, shipping and handling rules, and more.
See how AvaTax helps your business stay in compliance with up-to-date data for a greater degree of accuracy.
Integrate with your existing system and automatically apply different tax rates
Follow rate changes for every address with geospatial targeting
Track nexus and get alerts in each state with our interactive map
Export and create consolidated reports for sales tax liabilities and exemptions
Learn more about your sales tax calculation solution and streamline your process.
AvaTax for cross-border compliance and international tax calculation
Compliance in the movement of goods across international borders
Stay in compliance with the latest legislation in the United Kingdom and European Union
Calculate and collect duties upfront to reduce customs delays and improve customer satisfaction
Keep current with regularly updated rate changes to reduce your risk of exposure
Prevent costly mistakes that could mean inaccurate returns with automated error checks
Automate duties and tariffs with your end-to-end cross-border compliance solution. Calculate VAT and GST for your international sales and purchases with easy-to-use, cloud-based software.
Connect and integrate with your existing systems
Avalara AvaTax works with the systems you already use. Get more accurate sales tax rates and rules throughout your order creation and invoicing processes.
Compatible with widely used marketplace platform
Easy to connect with accounting, CRM, POS, and shopping cart systems
Fast and simple ERP integration
Transparency for your business
Ready to help your company issue and message electronic tax documents? Contact us for more information.
