Sales process

Problem



Tax calculation errors, reporting invalid data, increased risk of fraud resulting from issuing invoices to non-existent or non-compliant companies, cost of returned goods, customer dissatisfaction, mistakes on tax payments, bookkeeping errors, compliance risk, invalid/refused documents.

Solution



After issuing an invoice, Avalara can validate that the data contained in the XML is in compliance with current legislation, and helps with the consistency of the data reported to the tax authorities. Once validation is complete, we handle bookkeeping of the financial documents, monitor the tax documents, and provide a full history of the manifest (XML managed, recovered, and maintained).

