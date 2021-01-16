Sales process
Tax challenges start long before an invoice is issued. Here's how Avalara can help your business at different stages of the sales process.
Customer registration
Problem
Tax calculation errors, delivery of invalid obligation data, increased risk of fraud resulting from issuing invoices for non-existent or non-compliant companies.
Solution
To avoid these problems, Avalara can validate the data used to determine how taxes and obligations are calculated at the federal, state, and municipal levels, including Simples Nacional and CND Federal.
Products/services registration
Problem
Tax calculation errors, payment errors, returns errors, ongoing legal changes.
Solution
Avalara’s online solution can certify product codes (such as NCM/EAN/CEST/NBS), incident taxes, and the appropriate exceptions. Our tax content is regularly updated in the cloud, so information reflects legislative changes.
Sales orders
Problem
Incorrect prices, tax calculation errors, cost of returned goods, customer dissatisfaction.
Solution
Avalara allows you to calculate sales prices based on margin and taxes. You can also calculate sales tax and any exceptions based on NCM, EAN, CEST, NBS, status, and fiscal address.
NFe Issuer
Problem
No billing, resulting in unnecessary costs, lack of coverage in 27 states and 5,500 municipalities.
Solution
Avalara can integrate with your ERP and can provide an automated, reliable system for issuing invoices and submitting them to the government.
Tax bookkeeping
Problem
Tax calculation errors, reporting invalid data, increased risk of fraud resulting from issuing invoices to non-existent or non-compliant companies, cost of returned goods, customer dissatisfaction, mistakes on tax payments, bookkeeping errors, compliance risk, invalid/refused documents.
Solution
After issuing an invoice, Avalara can validate that the data contained in the XML is in compliance with current legislation, and helps with the consistency of the data reported to the tax authorities. Once validation is complete, we handle bookkeeping of the financial documents, monitor the tax documents, and provide a full history of the manifest (XML managed, recovered, and maintained).
Collections
Problem
Identifying withholding requirements on transactions.
Solution
Avalara can calculate federal and municipal withholdings, with the ability to customize.
Solutions
Learn about our compliance portfolio by viewing the scenarios below. Each represents the same solution, but from a different perspective.
What our customers say:
“Now, instead of spending a day or two each month just to take care of tax returns, I spend an hour, hour and a half, and I’m finished.”
Jeff Marr, CFO na Colter Peterson