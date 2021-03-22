Tax compliance
More important than fixing something wrong is having the opportunity to keep your entire database up-to-date with every change, whether in the tax situation of the customer or supplier or in the taxation of products and services.
It is not enough to deliver information, it needs to be consistent. Solutions to keep your company in compliance with Brazilian tax legislation.
Business Process
Avalara has a tool to solve each of the challenges faced by companies. Read more about our fiscal approach aligned with your business.
What our customers say:
“Now, instead of spending a day or two each month just to take care of tax returns, I spend an hour, hour and a half, and I’m finished.”
-Jeff Marr, CFO na Colter Peterson