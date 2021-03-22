Tax compliance

× Validation of registration

It all begins at the register. Whether the information pertains to customers, suppliers, products, or services, Avalara keeps its cloud-based database updated according to federal, state, and municipal government rules. To do this, we verify that the customer or supplier has an active CNPJ and if the data that will determine the tax calculation and the codes of the products or services (NCM / EAN / CEST / NBS) is correct.