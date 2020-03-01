Avalara India GST Registration
Get your Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration and GST number with expert assistance in easy, quick and simple way
Get GST registration in a snap
Are you selling goods and services in India? If yes, getting GST registered in the states or union territories where you’re obligated to collect GST should be one of your first steps.
How it works: Register your business for GST in three easy steps
STEP 1: File application for GST Registration and submit your documents
STEP 2: Get assistance to process your GST registration end to end
STEP 3: Receive your GST Identification Number
Why use Avalara for GST registration
Get help with multi-state registrations
We’ll help you understand registration obligations under GST, assist you in filing your application in the states you specify.
End-to-end application process
We help you with the necessary application forms, submission of documents, and ensure everything is processed smoothly and without any hassle.
We assist you through every step
Our partners and experts will help you throughout the application and tracking process till the final stage when you receive your GST Identification Number.
GST Registration Process
Avalara Goods And Services Tax (GST) Registration helps your business get GST registered and secure your GST Identification Number (GSTIN).
- Get help on the applicability
- Share required documents
- File application
- Get ARN number
- Secure GSTIN
Who Should Register for GST?
- Individuals registered under the Pre-GST law
- Businesses with turnover above the threshold limit of Rs. 40 Lakhs (Rs. 10 Lakhs for North-Eastern States, J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand)
- Casual taxable person or Non-Resident taxable person
- Agents of a supplier & Input service distributor
- Those paying tax under the reverse charge mechanism
- Person who supplies via e-commerce aggregator
- Every e-commerce aggregator
- Person supplying online information and database access or retrieval services from a place outside India to a person in India, other than a registered taxable person
Documents Required for GST Registration
- PAN of the applicant
- Aadhaar card of the applicant
- Business registration proof or incorporation certificate
- Identity and address proof of directors with photographs
- Address proof of the place of business
- Bank account statement or cancelled cheque
- Digital Signature
- Letter of authorization or board resolution for authorized signatory
Penalty for not registering under GST
An offender can be someone who is not paying tax or paying less taxes has to pay a penalty of 10% of the tax amount due subject to a minimum of Rs.10,000. If the offender has deliberately evaded paying taxes, the penalty will at 100% of the tax amount which is due.
Stay up to date on GST and E-way Bill news
Get regular updates, whitepapers and case studies on our resource center.