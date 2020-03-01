Tax software for businesses that run on Vinculum Solutions

Avalara gives you the ability to manage tax easily and efficiently because it’s already built to run seamlessly in the Vinculum software you rely on every day. Avalara provides GST compliance including e-way bills generation — without the time-consuming effort of keeping up with regulatory updates and a host of other manual tasks. 

Features and benefits

Getting started is easy
Establish a direct link between Avalara and Vinculum via a prebuilt connection that allows for seamless interaction between the two systems. We’ve already done the legwork to help get you started.

Reliable tax calculations
Vinculum sends transaction data to Avalara platform for GST return filing, and Avalara E-way Bill application in Vin eRetail generates e-way bills for you all in one solution.

Leave the updates to us
Avalara keeps you updated on regulatory changes and rules. That means you can stop looking up tax rates and regulation changes manually altogether.

Get a leg up on filing
Avalara takes you from tax calculation, e-invoicing, to return filing in one fell swoop. Just pull your transaction data from Vinculum to prepare your returns each filing period.

 

Detailed reporting
24/7 access to your transaction and filing history comes in handy for many reasons, especially during an audit. The dashboard is simple to navigate.

Feel good about your tax software
With an easy, fast and comprehensive package from Vinculum and Avalara, you’ll appreciate our all-in-one software having in your corner.

Curious how we help with your specific tax challenges? Just ask.
+91-9112200393
Get direct help with your most pressing questions about tax software.
See how easily our solutions work with your business applications.
