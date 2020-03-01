Tax software for businesses that run on Vinculum Solutions
Avalara’s integration with Vinculum’s applications
Avalara gives you the ability to manage tax easily and efficiently because it’s already built to run seamlessly in the Vinculum software you rely on every day. Avalara provides GST compliance including e-way bills generation — without the time-consuming effort of keeping up with regulatory updates and a host of other manual tasks.
Features and benefits
Establish a direct link between Avalara and Vinculum via a prebuilt connection that allows for seamless interaction between the two systems. We’ve already done the legwork to help get you started.
Vinculum sends transaction data to Avalara platform for GST return filing, and Avalara E-way Bill application in Vin eRetail generates e-way bills for you all in one solution.
Avalara keeps you updated on regulatory changes and rules. That means you can stop looking up tax rates and regulation changes manually altogether.
Avalara takes you from tax calculation, e-invoicing, to return filing in one fell swoop. Just pull your transaction data from Vinculum to prepare your returns each filing period.
24/7 access to your transaction and filing history comes in handy for many reasons, especially during an audit. The dashboard is simple to navigate.
With an easy, fast and comprehensive package from Vinculum and Avalara, you’ll appreciate our all-in-one software having in your corner.