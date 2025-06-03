Juneau, AK – Sales Tax Exemption for Essential Food (Effective November 20, 2025)

Effective November 20, 2025, the City and Borough of Juneau will implement a sales tax exemption for “essential food,” aligning local tax policy with the federal definition found in the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 (7 U.S.C. §2012(k)). This exemption covers grocery-type food items eligible for purchase under federal nutrition programs like SNAP.

The exemption applies to both in-store and remote sales—meaning remote sellers delivering food items to customers in Juneau must also exclude qualifying food from local sales tax as of the effective date.

This update offers targeted tax relief for residents by reducing the cost of groceries and standardizing compliance for local and out-of-state retailers.

For detailed guidelines please click here