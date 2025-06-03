Sales Tax exemption for nonelectronic school supplies (Effective July 1, 2026)

Effective July 1, 2026, qualifying nonelectronic school supplies will be exempt from sales and use tax when purchased for non-business purposes. The exemption applies to commonly purchased school items such as lunchboxes, notebooks, paper, pens, pencils, crayons, and rulers, among other eligible supplies used for educational purposes.

The exemption is intended to reduce the cost of back-to-school purchases by removing sales and use tax from qualifying nonelectronic school supply items.