India extends production go-live for Ship-to GSTIN and voluntary e-way bill closure changes to August 1, 2026
India’s GSTN has extended the go-live timeline for two E-Way Bill portal changes from June 15, 2026, to August 1, 2026. The extension covers mandatory capture of “Ship To GSTIN” in Bill-To/Ship-To transactions and the Voluntary Closure of E-Way Bill functionality. GSTN cited requests from trade and industry for additional preparedness time. GSTN has also introduced voluntary e-way bill closure by suppliers, recipients, transporters, or authorised drivers/persons, with API closure requiring the e-way bill number, closure date and remarks.
Taxpayers, GST Suvidha Providers, ERP providers, and other stakeholders should complete system changes, testing, and operational readiness before the revised implementation date.
Advisory on e-Invoice API and e-Way Bill by IRN API changes for mandatory capture of Ship-to GSTIN and Voluntary Closure of eWay Bill can be referred here.