Argentina to implement New Simplified VAT Declaration System in 2025:

Argentina’s tax authority, ARCA, has announced the rollout of a new system called “IVA Simple”, aimed at streamlining the VAT (Value Added Tax) declaration process.

Starting optionally in June 2025 and becoming mandatory in November 2025, this new system will introduce a single pre-filled form (Form F. 2051) to replace several existing ones (F. 731, 810, 2002, and 2082). The system follows a three-stage process:

Electronic registration of transactions Automated tax calculation Final VAT liability determination

Taxpayers will be able to review and modify pre-filled information, making filing more efficient and accurate.