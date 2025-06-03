5% Sales Tax Rate on Eligible Grocery Items Effective July 1, 2025

Beginning July 1, 2025, Mississippi will implement a reduced 5% sales tax rate on certain food and drink items for human consumption—if they would qualify as exempt under USDA food stamp guidelines but are not purchased with food stamps. This change amends the tax treatment of everyday grocery purchases to align more closely with federal food assistance standards and provide broader tax relief on essential goods.

This provision is detailed in amendments to Section 27-65-17 and complements existing exemptions under Section 27-65-111(O) of the Mississippi Code.