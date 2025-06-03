Monaco Expands VAT Benefits for Solar Installations – Effective October 1, 2025

The Principality of Monaco has introduced new tax measures to support renewable energy through Sovereign Ordinance No. 11 430, published in the Journal de Monaco (Issue No. 8760) on August 15, 2025. The ordinance amends the VAT Code to include a provision granting favorable VAT treatment for the delivery and installation of solar energy equipment in residential properties. The change will take effect on October 1, 2025.

Under the amendment, Article 520 of the VAT Code is expanded to add a new paragraph P, which recognizes installations of solar electricity generation systems—specifically solar panels with a capacity of up to 9 kilowatts-peak—that meet certain performance criteria. These include requirements for self-consumption, energy efficiency, and sustainability, to be detailed in a forthcoming ministerial decree.

The reform is expected to provide reduced or exempt VAT for qualifying projects, consistent with Monaco’s alignment to French VAT policy.

The initiative aims to encourage the use of solar energy, make renewable installations more affordable, and further Monaco’s environmental and sustainability goals. Installers and developers are urged to ensure that all solar equipment complies with the forthcoming decree’s specifications and to update contracts and invoicing procedures to reflect the October 1, 2025 effective date.