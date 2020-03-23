[Webinar]

COVID-19 tax relief in India: What you need to know

How the Indian government is supporting businesses in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

As communities around the world respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses of all sizes have been hit hard. Countries around the world are turning to emergency tax breaks to support their stuttering economies amid the coronavirus crisis. Several global indirect tax measures have already been introduced to try to ease the financial burden felt by many. Governments worldwide continue to announce tax breaks so impacted businesses can stay afloat.

Indian Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, announced various tax reliefs that would shield businesses from the impact on the economy. However, these measures have left many affected companies wondering what next steps they can take to bounce back and manage their cash flow.

We know these are uncertain times and want to help you by providing information on the tax relief options available to those affected by the coronavirus. Watch our 30-minute webinar session with our guest speaker, Keval Shah, Founding Partner of ConsultingEdge, to learn the latest on these rapidly changing efforts.

This webinar covers:

The steps being taken by governments across the globe to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on businesses

A deep dive into tax easements in India to date

How your business can take advantage of these relief efforts today

Watch this on-demand webinar today to learn more.