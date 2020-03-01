Getting ready for phase three of e-invoicing and handling practical GST challenges through automation.

With Phase 1, 2 and now Phase 3 of the new e-Invoicing decree rolled out for all companies with an aggregate turnover of INR 50 crore or more; businesses are definitely feeling the heat.

But there is definitely a concern about the limited time that companies have to bring their existing IT systems up to speed to be e-Invoicing compliant.

Avalara brings in the experts to guide us on how businesses can best prepare themselves in this regard.

Suppose your company is transitioning or about to transition from the old invoicing system to the new electronic invoicing system, the challenges include tracking the various updates, evaluating available methods, complex requirements, deadlines and eligibility obligations.

Quick recap of e-invoicing journey in India Possible challenges for businesses after e-invoicing introduction What businesses need to do to get ready for the future

