Henderson, Nevada, passes stricter vacation rental rules

The city council of Henderson, Nevada, has approved new short-term regulations that tighten up the rules they set last year when they legalized short-term rentals.

Under the new rules, vacation rentals must be located at least 1,000 feet away from each other, and guests may only park on the street if there are no on-site parking spots available.

The measure also specifies that hosts must designate a contact available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to complaints within 30 minutes. Previously, the law required the contact to respond within 45 minutes.

The new rules only apply to licensed short-term rentals going forward; those that were already registered with the city are grandfathered in.

In September, Henderson implemented a 90-day moratorium on new short-term rental applications while it considered the new rules. That moratorium expires at the end of November. The council plans to review the vacation rental regulations in one year.

The existing vacation rental law requires short-term rental hosts to register for a short-term rental permit, pay an $820 registration fee, post the registration number on all advertisements and within the rental, and send designated contact information to neighbors.

Hosts must also complete a short-term rental certification, carry at least $500,000 in liability insurance, and follow noise regulations, including installing noise-monitoring devices and keeping records of noise levels.

Short-term rentals in Henderson must require two-night minimum stays, are barred from hosting special events such as weddings, and may not take up more than 25% of buildings that allow individually owned condos.

Henderson vacation rental operators are also required to collect transient lodging taxes from guests. While Airbnb collects lodging taxes on behalf of its hosts in other jurisdictions in Nevada, it does not do so in Henderson. Vrbo also does not collect taxes for hosts in Henderson, so operators are responsible for collecting taxes and filing lodging tax returns on their own.

Nearby North Las Vegas also recently approved new regulations on short-term rentals. That law requires hosts to get a license from the city, carry insurance, notify neighbors, and install noise-monitoring equipment. Hosts must have owned their home for at least one year before applying for a short-term rental permit. As in Henderson, short-term rental operators must collect lodging taxes from guests and remit it to tax authorities.

In North Las Vegas, short-term rentals must be located at least 660 feet away from each other, unless there is a barrier such as a highway or park, and are prohibited from hosting weddings, parties, or other large events.

For more on short-term lodging taxes in Nevada, see our state Vacation Rental Tax Guide. If you have tax questions related to Nevada vacation rental properties, drop us a line and we’ll get back to you with answers.