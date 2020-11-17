New law requires North Las Vegas short-term rental hosts register with city

The North Las Vegas City Council has passed new regulations on short-term rentals that will require hosts to get a license from the city and collect transient lodging tax from guests, among other measures.

The law, effective immediately, also requires hosts to have owned their home for at least a year before they can apply for a short-term rental license, which costs $900 per year. In the first year of doing business, they would also need to apply for a conditional-use permit, with a fee of $100.

Hosts are required to carry insurance with at least $500,000 in general liability coverage and notify neighbors located within 200 feet that they are operating a short-term rental. Short-term rentals must be located at least 660 feet away from each other, unless there is a barrier such as a highway or park.

Under the new rules, hosts must also install noise-monitoring equipment outdoors in common areas of their rentals, with noise levels not to exceed 65 decibels. Short-term rentals are prohibited from hosting weddings, parties, or other large events.

Vacation rental hosts are also required to collect the city’s transient lodging tax from their guests and remit it to the city.

While Airbnb collects lodging taxes on behalf of its hosts in some locations in Nevada, it doesn’t collect them for North Las Vegas hosts. Vrbo does not collect any taxes for hosts in Nevada. That means North Las Vegas short-term rental hosts are solely responsible for compliance with city tax rules.

In nearby Henderson, the City Council passed a law last year regulating vacation rentals as well. That measure requires hosts to pay an $820 fee to register with the city, post the registration number on all advertisements and within the rental, designate a contact available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to complaints within 45 minutes, and send designated contact information to neighbors, among other requirements. The law also requires stays of a minimum of two nights at short-term rentals.

The Henderson City Council is considering making those rules stricter, including adding parking regulations, mandating distances between vacation rental properties, limiting the number of days certain units may be rented in a month, and prohibiting guests from using pools and spas between 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. on weekends and 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. on weekdays.

For more information on short-term rental taxes, see our Nevada Vacation Rental Tax Guide. If you have tax questions related to vacation rental properties, drop us a line and we’ll get back to you with answers.