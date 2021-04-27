Taking care of lodging taxes has been part of the business of operating a short-term rental for a long time. But lodging tax compliance has gained a higher profile in recent years. Governments from the state to local level have realized how valuable vacation rentals can be in terms of tax revenue. Many have levied new taxes that apply to short-term rentals or made more of an effort to ensure vacation rentals collect existing taxes.

Short-term rental operators don’t pay these taxes out of their own pocket — guests do. But hosts are responsible for collecting these taxes at the time of payment, registering with local tax authorities, and filing regular lodging tax returns.

While lodging tax compliance is simply a part of running a short-term rental business, it represents an administrative burden — and hosts appreciate anything that can make it easier.

For several years, short-term rental marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo have attempted to take some of this burden from hosts by collecting lodging taxes from guests when they pay for their stays and sending the taxes on to authorities. This is possible through agreements with tax authorities in specific jurisdictions. If a marketplace doesn’t have an agreement with a jurisdiction, it doesn’t collect lodging taxes there.

In recent years, marketplaces have greatly expanded the number of agreements across the U.S., so the number of collection jurisdictions is increasing. Also, some governments now require marketplaces to collect lodging taxes for all of their listings. The result is that a growing number of short-term rental hosts now have their marketplaces collect and pay lodging taxes for them.

However, even if your marketplace is collecting lodging taxes for you, you may still have compliance obligations you need to take care of yourself. In most places, the host is still responsible for lodging tax collection, even if their marketplace helps, and that requires hosts to be proactive about making sure they’re following the rules.

Short-term rental tax regulations are highly local in nature, so jurisdictions can have vastly different rules. It’s up to you to know which jurisdictions and rules apply to your individual property.

Here are a few questions you should ask when your marketplace is collecting lodging taxes for you.