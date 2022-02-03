How to file GST returns efficiently



Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India is right around the corner, ushering in a massive transformation in registration, filing, returns, and so forth related to the indirect tax regime. Every taxpayer will soon be required to submit multiple Goods and Services Tax returns (GSTR) at regular intervals so as to be fully compliant with the GST India system. That leaves businesses needing to overhaul their existing approach to compliance, thereby bringing up questions such as, “how do we comply with the new regime, and how can we do things better than we do today under the current regime?” The purpose of this article is to give readers a brief overview of GSTR and how to file efficiently using automation.

GST returns: an introduction



Every registered dealer will need to file GST returns within the stipulated tax period. The timeline for filing and type of form needed will vary with the category of the dealer and its legal status. However, certain salient features of GSTR will apply across the board: Filing online is encouraged. However, offline submission is possible as well.

Returns for CGST, SGST, IGST, and other taxes will be filed jointly.

Any correction, addition, or deletion must be submitted via subsequent returns. Unlike under the current regime, GST does not have a provision for revised returns.

GST returns: the process



There are approximately 11 types of GST returns forms along with a subset of forms dealing with changes. The following is a brief overview of the forms related to the general filing process. Every registered taxpayer must furnish outward supply details monthly by submitting Form GSTR-1 by the 10th of the subsequent month. The period between the 11th and the 15th of the subsequent month allows for any corrections through Form GSTR-2A, which must be submitted by the 15th of the following month. To put that into perspective, every month taxpayers have a narrow window of roughly six days to submit and verify multiple GSTR forms – quite the burden, particularly with a manual compliance process. On the 20th of the subsequent month, the auto-populated Form GSTR-3 will be available for submission along with the payment. Afterward, the inward supplies will be cross-verified with the outward supplies furnished by the supplier for final acceptance of Input Tax Credit through Form GST ITC-1. Any excess or duplicated claims would be addressed through Form GST ITC-1 as well. The above procedure only deals with the monthly return. Different but similar GSTR forms would need to be filed on both a quarterly and an annual basis, depending on the legal status of the taxpayer as per GST law. Here are some screenshots of GSTR forms showing the various information taxpayers must supply (and how complex it will be):

GST returns: the benefits of automation