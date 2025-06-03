Poland - Temporary Fuel Relief Package cuts VAT to 8% and introduces price controls
Poland’s government has launched a new fuel price relief initiative aimed at cushioning consumers from rising energy costs, announcing a sharp reduction in value-added tax (VAT) on gasoline and diesel alongside planned price controls.
The package, titled “CPN – Ceny Paliwa Niżej” (Lower Fuel Prices), reduces VAT on motor fuels from 23% to 8%, marking a significant fiscal intervention to address inflationary pressures and high fuel prices.
In addition to the tax cut, authorities will introduce a government-controlled pricing mechanism that sets maximum retail fuel prices. The measure is intended to ensure that tax reductions and lower excise duties are passed directly on to consumers, rather than absorbed within the supply chain.
Fuel suppliers and retailers are required to apply the reduced VAT rate and adjust their pricing structures accordingly. They must also comply with any price caps issued by the government, adding a layer of regulatory oversight to the sector.
The measures took effect on March 31, 2026, and are expected to remain in place temporarily, subject to legislative approval and further policy decisions.
The initiative forms part of Poland’s broader efforts to mitigate the impact of inflation on households and stabilize essential commodity prices.