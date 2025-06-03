Chicago, IL – CTID Transaction Charge on Hotel Room Rentals (Effective May 1, 2026)

Effective May 1, 2026, the City of Chicago will implement a 1.5% Chicago Tourism Improvement District (CTID) transaction charge on gross short-term sleeping room rental revenue for qualifying hotels within the City.

The transaction charge applies to hotels with 100 rooms or more located within designated Chicago zip codes and is imposed as a direct obligation on the hotel. Hotels may choose to pass the charge on to customers, in which case it must be separately stated and disclosed on the customer’s bill.

The CTID charge applies only to taxable lodging transactions and does not apply to charges that are exempt from the Chicago Hotel Accommodations Tax. The charge is collected in addition to other applicable taxes, but the City’s 4.5% Hotel Accommodations Tax does not apply to the CTID charge amount.

Additionally, you can find the form and its related details on this page.