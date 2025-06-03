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Sales and use tax updates

1. Arizona

Waste Tire Fee Update (Effective July 1, 2026)

Effective July 1, 2026, Arizona will update its Waste Tire Fee calculation for the sale of new tires.

Under the revised rule, the fee will be calculated as 2% of the sales price per new tire, subject to a maximum cap of $4.73 per tire. The updated fee applies to the retail sale of new tires and is collected in addition to applicable sales taxes. Please refer to the publication for details.

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2. Illinois

Chicago, IL – CTID Transaction Charge on Hotel Room Rentals (Effective May 1, 2026)

Effective May 1, 2026, the City of Chicago will implement a 1.5% Chicago Tourism Improvement District (CTID) transaction charge on gross short-term sleeping room rental revenue for qualifying hotels within the City.

The transaction charge applies to hotels with 100 rooms or more located within designated Chicago zip codes and is imposed as a direct obligation on the hotel. Hotels may choose to pass the charge on to customers, in which case it must be separately stated and disclosed on the customer’s bill.

The CTID charge applies only to taxable lodging transactions and does not apply to charges that are exempt from the Chicago Hotel Accommodations Tax. The charge is collected in addition to other applicable taxes, but the City’s 4.5% Hotel Accommodations Tax does not apply to the CTID charge amount. 

Additionally, you can find the form and its related details on this page.

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3. Georgia

DeKalb County, GA – Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) Parameter Updates (Effective May 20, 2026)

DeKalb County will implement updates to its Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) provisions under Ordinance 2023-1467, as revised by Ordinance 2025-1794.

The updated ordinance introduces definitions for key terms including “innkeeper,” “occupant,” and “short-term rental,” clarifying the scope of taxable lodging transactions. It also modifies the exemption threshold for extended stays, increasing the period from 10 consecutive days to 30 consecutive days before the tax no longer applies.

The effective date of these changes has been revised from January 20, 2026, to May 20, 2026, under the subsequent ordinance.

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4. New Jersey

Leonia Borough, NJ – Municipal Occupancy Tax (Effective August 1, 2026)

Effective August 1, 2026, Leonia Borough will impose a municipal occupancy tax on charges for lodging accommodations, including hotel and similar short-term stays within the borough. The established occupancy tax shall be fixed at a uniform percentage rate not exceeding 3% on charges of rent for every occupancy of a room or rooms in a hotel or transient accommodation.

The tax applies to gross receipts from the rental of rooms or lodging for periods less than the statutory threshold and is collected in addition to applicable state and local taxes.

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VAT updates

1. Vietnam

Vietnam Confirms No VAT on Crypto Asset Transfers

Vietnam’s Finance Ministry has clarified that the transfer and trading of crypto assets are not subject to VAT, confirming that these transactions fall outside the scope of value added tax during the pilot-market period. The guidance appears to draw a clear line between crypto transfers themselves and other activities, with only non-specified services remaining subject to the normal VAT rules.

For VAT purposes, the key point is that crypto asset transfers and trades are treated as non-VATable, rather than as taxable supplies. The article also notes that this position is set out in Circular 32/2026/TT-BTC, issued in the context of Vietnam’s crypto market pilot framework.

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2. Cyprus

Cyprus Cuts VAT on Household Electricity to 5% Through March 2027

Cyprus has moved to temporarily lower the reduced VAT rate on certain electricity supplies to 5%, down from 8%, under Decree No. K.D.P. 167/2026 published in the Official Gazette on March 27, 2026. The measure applies to electricity supplied to private residences, public assistance recipients, and thermal energy storage systems covered by the domestic-use tariff, with the lower rate taking effect from May 1, 2026, through March 31, 2027. The change updates the country’s VAT schedule and is aimed at easing electricity costs for qualifying users.

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3. Spain

Spain Applies Temporary 10% VAT Rate to Energy and Fuel Supplies

Spain’s tax authorities announced that, from 22 March 2026 to 30 June 2026, a 10% VAT rate applied to certain deliveries, imports, and intra-Community acquisitions of electricity, natural gas, briquettes, pellets, firewood, gasoline, diesel, and biofuels. The measure was introduced under Article 42 of Royal Decree-Law 7/2026 as a temporary relief measure.

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4. Ecuador

Ecuador - SRI narrows 0% VAT treatment to food products expressly listed in Article 55

Ecuador’s tax authority (SRI) has tightened the application of VAT on food products, clarifying that only items explicitly listed in Article 55 of the Internal Tax Regime Law qualify for the 0% VAT rate.

Under Circular NAC-DGECCGC26-00000002, published March 31, 2026, all other food products will be subject to the standard 15% VAT. This includes processed, prepared, flavored, fortified, or mixed food items.

The SRI reaffirmed that only food in its natural state—or minimally processed without altering its nature—remains zero-rated. However, bundled products may be fully taxed at 15% if they include even one taxable item.

The guidance requires businesses to reassess product classification, correct prior filings where needed, and evaluate potential VAT, interest, and penalty exposure, if applicable.

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5. Poland

Poland - Temporary Fuel Relief Package cuts VAT to 8% and introduces price controls

Poland’s government has launched a new fuel price relief initiative aimed at cushioning consumers from rising energy costs, announcing a sharp reduction in value-added tax (VAT) on gasoline and diesel alongside planned price controls.

The package, titled “CPN – Ceny Paliwa Niżej” (Lower Fuel Prices), reduces VAT on motor fuels from 23% to 8%, marking a significant fiscal intervention to address inflationary pressures and high fuel prices.

In addition to the tax cut, authorities will introduce a government-controlled pricing mechanism that sets maximum retail fuel prices. The measure is intended to ensure that tax reductions and lower excise duties are passed directly on to consumers, rather than absorbed within the supply chain.

Fuel suppliers and retailers are required to apply the reduced VAT rate and adjust their pricing structures accordingly. They must also comply with any price caps issued by the government, adding a layer of regulatory oversight to the sector.

The measures took effect on March 31, 2026, and are expected to remain in place temporarily, subject to legislative approval and further policy decisions.

The initiative forms part of Poland’s broader efforts to mitigate the impact of inflation on households and stabilize essential commodity prices.

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6. Cambodia

Cambodia Cuts VAT on Fuel to 4% to ease rising costs

Cambodia has introduced a temporary reduction in value-added tax (VAT) on gasoline and diesel, lowering the rate from 10% to 4% in a bid to reduce fuel prices and ease cost-of-living pressures.

The measure, announced by the Ministry of Economy and Finance through the General Department of Taxation (GDT), applies specifically to the domestic supply of gasoline and diesel. Other petroleum products, including lubricants, kerosene, and LPG, will continue to be taxed at the standard 10% VAT rate.

Under the new rules, fuel importers and distributors must apply the reduced 4% VAT rate on sales and issue invoices reflecting the change. Consumer prices are expected to decline as the lower tax is passed on at the pump.

Businesses will also need to adjust their VAT reporting and systems, as the GDT introduces a new 4% VAT category within its e-filing framework. Input VAT credits can still be claimed based on the actual VAT incurred, whether at 10% or 4%, depending on the transaction.

The tax relief took effect on March 20, 2026, and will remain in place until further notice.

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E-invoicing and live reporting updates

1. Spain

Spain publishes Royal Decree 238/2026 for mandatory B2B E-Invoicing

Spain has published Royal Decree 238/2026, implementing mandatory B2B e-invoicing under Law 18/2022 and establishing a public/private platform model for exchange and monitoring. The decree requires structured electronic invoices, lifecycle status reporting and phased implementation: 12 months after the triggering ministerial order for businesses above EUR 8 million turnover and 24 months after for other businesses

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Spain opens consultation on public B2B E-Invoicing platform rules

Spain’s Ministry of Finance has opened consultation on the draft order governing the public e-invoicing solution under Royal Decree 238/2026. The draft provides that invoices exchanged through the public solution must follow EN16931 in UBL syntax, private platforms must send a faithful electronic copy to the public solution at issuance, and the framework also covers payment-status communications, invoice identification, retrieval and authentication; the draft order would enter into force on 1 October 2026. Draft order can be accessed here.

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2. Germany

Germany advances XRechnung 4.0 ahead of EN 16931-1:2026

Germany is progressing with XRechnung 4.0, a significant update aligned with the upcoming EU standard EN 16931-1:2026, underscoring its focus on evolving e-invoicing requirements. Building on the existing framework, it introduces greater flexibility by removing the one order - one delivery - one invoice constraint, enabling multiple orders and deliveries within a single invoice. The enhanced data model supports emerging B2B e-invoicing obligations and aligns with the EU’s VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) initiative. A new extension methodology, backed by a centralized Extension Component Library, will allow industries to develop sector-specific adaptations. A preliminary version is expected after the mid-2026 release of EN 16931-1:2026 for analysis, with finalization dependent on the availability of CEN technical components.

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Germany launches D-Easi Project to automate federal E-Invoice receipt processing

Germany has launched the D-Easi project to automate incoming e-invoice processing across federal SAP and MACH environments. The pilot started in March 2026 with selected authorities and first rollout results are planned for March 2027, with the initiative intended to accelerate validation, approvals, processing times and payment predictability.

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3. France

France clarifies E-Reporting Scope for Non-Established foreign companies

France confirms that foreign businesses without a VAT establishment in France are outside the B2B e-invoicing mandate, but may still be subject to e-reporting where transactions are taxable in France and the business is liable for French VAT. The guidance sets 1 September 2026 or 1 September 2027 start dates for e-reporting, depending on business size and transaction type, and states that businesses should use a SIREN where available, otherwise a foreign intra-Community VAT number or another foreign identifier.

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4. Australia

Australia introduces Peppol E-Invoicing value assessment tool to support adoption decisions

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has introduced a Peppol e-invoicing value assessment tool, along with a supporting report, to help businesses evaluate the financial and operational impact of adopting e-invoicing. Designed mainly for medium and large enterprises with high invoice volumes, the assessment models indicative first-year savings, implementation costs, return on investment and payback.

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5. Belgium

Belgium concludes general E-Invoicing grace period and clarifies scope

Belgium confirms that the general tolerance period for mandatory B2B e-invoicing ended after the first quarter of 2026. A targeted temporary tolerance remains only for self-billing until 30 June 2026, and the authorities reiterate that businesses under the small enterprise exemption are in principle in scope, while entities that issue invoices only to private individuals but receive invoices from Belgian VAT-liable suppliers must still be able to receive structured e-invoices.

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Cross border tariff updates

1. United States

The United States expanded and strengthened tariffs on metals, particularly targeting finished goods, to address existing loopholes and support domestic industries on national security grounds. Additionally, U.S. Customs published Revision 05 for special classification provisions, effective 6th April 2026.

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2. United Kingdom

UK Customs revised preferential tariff rates under free trade agreements for edible fruits and nuts, including peels of citrus fruits, for Lebanon, Turkey, Israel, Mexico, and Tunisia, effective 10th April 2026.

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3. Australia

The Australian customs department has modified the customs duty and Trade agreement rate for the Mineral Fuels, Mineral oils and their products which is effective from 1st April 2026.

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4. European Union

The European Union Customs updated customs duty rates and HS code descriptions for copper and articles thereof, effective 1st April 2026.

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5. Norway

Effective 1st April 2026, the Norwegian Customs Department implemented customs duty changes for edible vegetables and residues and waste from the food industry.

6. India

Effective 1st April 2026, India implemented revisions to tariff codes, duty rates, and preferential rates across multiple product categories, including updates under trade agreements such as India–UAE and India–Mauritius.

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7. Japan

Japan implemented customs tariff revisions effective 1st April 2026. These changes include updates to the HS structure along with import duty revisions for stone and metal products.

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8. Southern African Customs Union

SACU Customs has released its regular update which came effect from 17th April 2026 for the Iron and steel products.

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9. Taiwan

a) Taiwan Customs implemented revisions to HS codes under the Organic Chemicals chapter, effective 30th March 2026.

b) Taiwan Customs revised the basic customs duty for Aluminium and articles thereof, effective 7th April 2026.

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10. Liechtenstein

Update 1

Liechtenstein revised import duty rates for vegetable products, effective 1st April 2026.

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Update 2

Liechtenstein Customs updated duty rates for edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers, effective 15th April 2026.

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11. Iceland

Iceland issued tariff amendments effective 1st April 2026, including changes to customs duty rates for vegetable products.

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