Repealed: New Jersey Annual Sales Tax Holiday

The New Jersey Division of Taxation has repealed the Annual Sales Tax Holiday that had exempted certain retail sales of computers, school supplies, and recreational equipment sold to individuals for non-business use. This repeal, authorized by P.L. 2024, c.19, eliminates the exemption under N.J.S.A. 54:32B-8.21a.

Effective immediately, sellers must charge New Jersey Sales Tax on all items that were previously exempt during the holiday period.