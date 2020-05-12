Demystifying E-Invoicing: The Game-Changing Mechanism under GST

It hasn’t been very long since e-way bills changed the way business was conducted in India and already another game changer is making its way through the tax reform pipeline. Come January 2020 and e-invoicing will be introduced to taxpayers. This will impact all business entities in the long run and change the way business reporting is done today. This whitepaper outlines the game-changing mechanism of e-invoicing under GST.

Let us find out what is an e-invoice

Let us find out what is an e-invoice

Let us check out how e-invoicing is going to work under GST

Let us check out how e-invoicing is going to work under GST

So, how are businesses going to benefit from e-invoicing?

So, how are businesses going to benefit from e-invoicing?

When will e-invoicing impact you as a business?

When will e-invoicing impact you as a business?

Initially from January 01, 2020, such E-invoice shall be applicable to all Business-to-Business (B2B) transactions voluntarily.

From April 01, 2020, a registered person, whose aggregate turnover in a financial year exceeds INR 100 crore, shall be required to generate an e-invoice for all B2B sales. This is a mandatory requirement.

Further, a registered person, whose aggregate turnover in a financial year exceeds INR 500 crore to an unregistered person (i.e. B2C transactions), shall be required to issue an invoice with a Quick Response (QR) code from April 01, 2020.

Gradually, all the transactions (irrespective of turnover requirements) shall be covered in a phased manner.