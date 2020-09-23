Everything you need to know about SIMPoL

In its 37th Council Meeting, the Goods and Services Tax Network approved the implementation of e-invoicing under India’s indirect taxation system, the Goods and Services Tax. Following the steps of 112 countries that have already adapted to various types of e-invoicing, India also decided to roll out the initiative that is expected to bring massive changes in the way tax returns under GST are processed. e-invoicing or electronic invoicing is expected to be a phased manner for reporting of business to business (B2B) invoices to the GST System. While this mechanism is currently available voluntarily to companies that reach a specific turnover threshold, it will be made mandatory starting in October 2020. Under this mechanism, companies will be required to authenticate or validate their invoices electronically. Once the invoices are verified, they will be issued an invoice registration number which will then be used as a data of reference at various checkpoints under the GST framework. This mechanism is expected to iron out specific pain points under the GST system for both the taxpayer and the Government. For starters, it advocates the seamless flow of data between businesses through automation solutions. Next, it will significantly reduce the number of cases where data reconciliation will be required as errors caused due to manual data entry will be eliminated under this mechanism. e-invoicing is also expected to reduce paper usage, transaction costs and help keep up with compliance requirements. Finally, it will significantly reduce losses to the Centre as it will help curb fraudulent claims of input tax credit that is carried out through fake invoicing. For an e-invoicing mechanism to work, companies and industry bodies need to adhere to a standardised invoice format. A prototype of the format was created in consultation with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in September 2019. It was then introduced on a public platform so that taxpayers could share their feedback with the GST Network. Once all stakeholders adopted the standardised schema, a mechanism under which two parties can seamlessly exchange their e-invoicing data was introduced. Finally, the e-invoicing as a mechanism will only be successfully integrated into a company’s day to day tax management operations, if the e-invoice can be automatically machine read and integrated into the buyer’s accounting data once the buyer validates it. While the first leg of the e-invoicing mechanism, viz. adapting to a standardised schema is simple enough, it is the next two steps that are critical to the success of e-invoicing. Therefore, needs a mechanism that will help integrate e-invoicing into the tax management process. This mechanism has been christened the Standard Invoice Messaging Protocol or SIMPoL. Our whitepaper attempts to explain everything companies must know about the Standard invoice Messaging Protocol before they start adapting to e-invoicing including the mechanism, the stakeholders involved and their responsibilities and a brief walkthrough of scenarios of sales among taxpayers.

The Standard Invoice Messaging Protocol - an overview

Like we mentioned, the first leg of establishing e-invoicing in India is the adaptation of a standardised schema for invoices. While this is already done, it is only a small part of implementing e-invoicing in the country. Invoice messaging is the foundation on which the GSTN will build the e-invoicing system. It is only through a standardised invoice messaging protocol that the entire mechanism will be able to seamlessly integrate the transmission of invoice information as per the standardised schema through a secure digital environment. This standard invoice messaging protocol will ensure the dispatch and reception of a standardised e-invoice for workflow-based processing. The critical question here is whether this exchange of invoice data should be made through a central portal or on a peer to peer basis. Let’s briefly understand the differences between both options.

Central clearing house mechanism Peer to peer exchange All invoice data will be processed through one service provider. Under this data exchange mechanism, the sender is expected to send an encrypted payload over the internet to the receiver or the receiver’s authorised invoice repository. Excessive dependence on one service provider and the possibility of failure due to the inability to handle and process large volumes of e-invoices Easier processing of data as long as each business entity has a well-defined endpoint to receive the payload along with header information identifying the sender Will need a mechanism that will also be able to accommodate other documents used between players of the business ecosystem like purchase order, bill of supply, challan, payment information etc. Will need a central resolver to provide a central repository of information about the entity such as the endpoint HTTPS URL, a Public Key that will be used for encrypting a payload sent to the GSTN etc.

The invoice message flow between entities under SIMPoL

At the moment, it has been proposed that the flow between entities under the Standard invoice Messaging System be classified depending on the size of the taxpaying entity. In a nutshell, there is a separate flow for large taxpayers who are likely to align with an ERP to integrate e-invoicing into their tax practices and another for small taxpayers who are unlikely to hire an ERP but are still required to integrate e-invoicing. Let’s start with the general flow that has been proposed by the GSTN.

What role do SIMPoL stakeholders play in the success of e-invoicing?

To answer this question, we must first understand who the stakeholders of the SIMPoL mechanism are. In a nutshell, SIMPoL stakeholders can be categorised as - Taxpayers

Enterprise Resource Solutions Providers

Business Name Registry Services

Invoice Registration Portal Services

Invoice and Business Service Aggregators

Accounting and Billing Application Providers

Taxpayers will play a significant role in the successful establishment of the e-invoicing mechanism. They can be categorised into micro and small business entities, medium-sized business entities and large business entities based on their implementation and adaptation of tax technology. Micro and small business entities

Medium-sized business entities

Large-sized business entities account for a significantly smaller chunk of taxpayers under India's indirect taxation system. They are expected to employ the services of an enterprise resource solutions provider and as such will have a well-defined and technologically inclined tax management process. These taxpayers will integrate with APIs that are aligned with the invoice registration portal and will be able to resolve the entity details before posting invoices to endpoints automatically. These taxpayers will need to collaborate with their ERPs to plug-in a solution to integrate e-invoicing. Once that is done, they will be able to register with an invoice registration portal and generate their own e-invoice as per the prescribed schema. They will then send the payload to the IRP for electronic authentication and issue of an IRN. Large taxpayers can then generate a visual form of their invoice for seamless user experience. Enterprise Resource Solutions Providers Enterprise Resource Solutions Providers will play a vital role in the establishment of e-invoicing and the Standard invoice Messaging Protocol. They will be required to generate plug-ins which will consume invoices as and when the taxpayer generates them. These invoices will then be converted to the standardised schema. ERPs will also need to write a program to seamlessly integrate the mechanism of connecting with the invoice registration portal for authentication of the invoice and issue of the invoice registration number. Business Name Registry Services Business Name Registry Services are centralised services that will be working to provide support on query and response. While the GSTN will initially control these services, they might be extended to other service providers in the future. Invoice Registration Portal Invoice Registration Portals or IRPs will be a faceless service to receive and process one invoice at a time on designated well-defined APIs. It will be the responsibility of an invoice registration portal to electronically authenticate and issue an invoice registration number to each invoice processed by them. This invoice registration number will be generated based on the taxpayer’s GST identification number, the financial and the invoice document number. After validating the invoice, the IRP will also check for cases of duplication among invoices. Invoice and Business Service Aggregators Invoice and Business Service Aggregators will play a significant role in establishing the e-invoicing process for small and medium-sized taxpayers. In a nutshell, they can be called brokers who will facilitate the e-invoicing by providing Open RESTful APIs to Small ERPs along with desktop and mobile applications that will provide accounting and billing solutions to smaller taxpayers. These aggregators will also help taxpayers convert their invoice to the prescribed schema and integrate with IRPs to validate the invoice and acquire the invoice registration number. They will then regenerate the invoice in a format that is identifiable by the taxpayer. Accounting and Billing Application Providers for Mobile and Desktop A good chunk of taxpayers fall under the micro to small-sized taxpayer category, and these taxpayers generally do not employ tax technology. This is where Accounting and Billing Software Application Providers for Mobile and Desktop will play a significant role in the establishment of e-invoicing. These application service providers will provide taxpayers with a set of accounting and billing applications for mobile and desktop, which will directly integrate with APIs aligned with the invoice registration portal. These application service providers will be able to perform a KYC activity and authenticate the taxpayer’s GSTIN. Once that data is validated, the IRP shall issue a license key to be stored with the application and will bind the mobile/desktop application used by the taxpayer. It is expected that the same software application should support multi-tenancy as there could be multiple GSTINs associated with a single application. Additionally, these stakeholders will also be able to assist medium-sized taxpayers in the future. The Goods and Services Tax Network The Goods and Services Tax Network will play a critical role in aligning the entire ecosystem of e-invoicing together while simultaneously acting as a regulator and governing body for this mechanism. The GSTN is expected to act as a centralised invoice registration number deduplication service that will ensure only a single IRN is issued for each string of constituent including GSTIN, document type, financial year and document number. The GSTN will also govern the business name registry service and be a repository for all e-invoices. Finally, the GSTN will be responsible for auto input of e-invoicing data when the taxpayer GST return files on the GST portal and e-way bill files on NIC portal. Now that you know of the roles and responsibilities of each stakeholder under the Standard Invoice Messaging Protocol, let’s briefly walk you through scenarios of sales and purchase among various types of taxpayers.

Seller Buyer How and where How will the buyer get the purchase e-invoice Remark Large Large Seller’s ERP System Buyer’s ERP system Seller will directly resolve the destination address where the encrypted payload will be posted Large Medium Seller’s ERP System Accounting and Billing Invoice repository (Freemium model) The buyer may either choose to use a free to use cloud repository with the web interface or can buy a service from authorized invoice archive service provider who will also add value add with the offline accounting tool. Large Small Seller’s ERP System Central repository (provided by GSTIN) with simple to use the web interface to download the same in CSV Format While central repository will be made available with the minimum primary feature of viewing and downloading a CSV of an Invoice coming from Seller’s ERP system. The endpoint will be resolved by Seller of an Invoice Archive (Like Hotmail, Gmail Services). Alternatively, an Email address resolved through BNRS can be a recipient of the e-invoice. Medium Large Accounting and Billing Invoicing system (Freemium Model) Buyer’s ERP system The taxpayer in this category need to use an accounting and billing application offline or online, to generate an invoice, send it to a defined destination resolved through resolving services BNRS. Medium Medium Accounting and Billing Invoicing system (Freemium Model) Accounting and Billing Invoice repository (Freemium model) The taxpayer in this category need to use an accounting and billing application offline or online, to generate an invoice, send it to a defined destination resolved through resolving services BNRS. Medium Small Accounting and Billing Invoicing system (Freemium Model) Central repository (provided by GSTIN) with simple to use the web interface to download the same in CSV Format The taxpayer in this category needs to use an accounting and billing application offline or online, to generate an invoice, send it to a defined destination resolved through resolving services BNRS. Alternatively, an Email address resolved through BNRS can be a recipient of the e-invoice. Small Large Local System (In excel), uploaded on the portal after declaring the destination address Buyer’s ERP system The small taxpayer will maintain all invoices in a simple CSV /Excel format. They will need to use free-to-use Invoice archives. Once uploaded, they can choose to draft an email-like message with a destination address that archive will resolve and post. Alternatively, they can simply attach the invoice in an email and send it to buyer. Small Medium Accounting and Billing Invoice repository (Freemium model) The small taxpayer will maintain all invoices in a simple CSV /Excel format. They will need to use free-to-use Invoice archives. Once uploaded, they can choose to draft an email-like message with a destination address that archive will resolve and post. Alternatively, they can simply attach the invoice in an email and send it to buyer. Small Small Central repository (provided by GSTIN) with simple to use the web interface to download the same in CSV Format Small taxpayer will maintain all invoices in a simple CSV /Excel format. They will need to use free-to-use Invoice archives. Once uploaded, they can choose to draft an email like message with destination address that archive will resolve and post. Alternatively, they can simply attach the invoice in an email and send it to buyer.

Why start preparing now?

